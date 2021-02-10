As Minnesota prepares for the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the May 25 killing of George Floyd, local law enforcement will be on high alert.
On Tuesday, Faribault’s City Council signed off on a mutual aid agreement between Faribault and St. Paul Police. Under the agreement, Faribault could send members of its South Metro SWAT Team and Mobile Field Force to St. Paul if asked. The agreement lays out the terms of compensation if Faribault Police assist St. Paul Police or vice versa. Bohlen emphasized that the agreement would be both reciprocal and voluntary, as he would retain the right to decline St. Paul’s request for assistance.
The agreement could apply not only to a “civil disturbance” but also a fire, flood or other natural disaster. However, Bohlen acknowledged that the agreement was driven by a desire to avoid the type of destructive riots that engulfed Minneapolis and St. Paul in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“The major concern is the two large metro cities,” he said. “That’s where the bulk of the problems, the devastation, the criminal behavior occurred.”
Officials are all the more concerned because even though violent crime rose by 15% in 2020, St. Paul moved to slash its police department. While some members of the capital city’s council criticized the city’s budget for not cutting enough, Councilor Jane Prince said that $3.7 million in savings through attrition could lead to a de facto reduction of 30 to 40 officers.
Minneapolis’s City Council seemed set to go much farther over the summer, when a supermajority of the council had pledged to “abolish” the department. But facing a veto threat from Mayor Jacob Frey, the Council only passed a much more modest cut of $8 million to the police budget in December that kept staffing at current levels.
Some legislators have expressed frustration by the approach taken by Minneapolis and St. Paul towards police funding, and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is co-sponsoring a bill that would require the two cities to spend a portion of their Local Government Aid dollars on hiring new officers, with a goal of reaching a staffing level of three officers per 1,000 residents.
According to a report from St. Paul’s Planning and Economic Development Department, the city suffered $82 million in damages. Approximately 330 buildings throughout the city were damaged, and 37 were severely damaged or destroyed.
That damage pales in comparison to neighboring Minneapolis, where Floyd’s death occurred and the Chauvin trial will take place. Between the two cities, an astonishing $500 million in damages were sustained along with the destruction of around 1,500 buildings.
Bohlen said this department is debating establishing a mutual aid agreement with Minneapolis as well. However, St. Paul is a higher priority for Rice County law enforcement because the South Metro SWAT Team is a collaborative effort with Dakota County, which lies just south of St. Paul.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Officer signed off on a similar agreement with St. Paul Police more than a month ago. Sheriff Troy Dunn said that it’s not uncommon to have such agreements with surrounding agencies, but the county hasn’t had one with the metro before.
Dunn said he’s hopeful that Minnesota will be able to get through the Chauvin trial without any significant unrest. However, he said that the agreement should help police respond to any difficult situation more smoothly.
“My hope is that it’s calm and we’re able to get through this in a civilized manner,” he said. “But if people start burning buildings, hurting people and putting people in harm’s way, that’s when law enforcement can step in.”