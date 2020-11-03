In a vote of confidence for the general direction of the city, Faribault voters have returned both City Council incumbents to City Hall — but it was a first time candidate who won the most support of all.
With all four Faribault precincts reporting, it was Sara Caron who breezed to a comfortable first place. Caron's preliminary total of 5,514 votes marked the highest total of any council candidate since 2012, when then incumbent Steve Underdahl won just 18 more votes.
Ironically, Caron was the only candidate on the ballot who had neither experience as a councilor or as a member of a city board or commission. A production manager at the Paradise Center for the Arts, she also works as a bartender at the Depot Bar and Grill. Caron ran an energetic campaign for council on a promise to open up the halls of city government to people she said are often not represented at city government. In remarks at the Faribault Chamber's forum, she pointedly positioned herself as an alternative to the status quo.
“I would like to be the voice for people like me, who don’t get hour-long lunch breaks to rub shoulders with politicians, who can’t afford to miss a shift and are struggling to make ends meet,” she said.
Part of Caron’s agenda is familiar. She pledged to bring additional affordable housing to town and preserve downtown Faribault. At the same time, Caron's campaign was unique in its focus on the importance of providing additional assistance for Faribault residents with mental health and addiction issues.
Coming in second was Wood, well behind Caron but clear of the rest of the pack. Like Caron, Wood was a first-time candidate, though he has sat on the council since January 2019, when he was appointed to fill the seat held by former Councilor Underdahl who was elected to the Rice County Board of Commissioner.
A local builder who owns his own construction company, Wood said his experience as a successful businessman and a one-time aspiring paralegal made him particularly well suited to grasp the sometimes complicated issues that come before the council and to bring a practical perspective to city government. Wood also touted his deep engagement in the community. He and his wife are active members at First English Lutheran Church and he is currently a leader of Faribault’s Masonic Lodge.
In third, narrowly beating out former Councilor John Rowan, was incumbent Councilor Royal Ross. For Ross, it's the second term on the council. He finished second out of three candidates in 2016.
In his run, Ross promised to continue to take an open mind to the issues that come before council and said he has no "pet projects." He also touted his business experience and involvement with a variety of community organizations.
At an informal election celebration at Our Place on Third, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that he believed the results show a council that has worked together well and will continue to do so.
"A good council helps good things happen," he said.