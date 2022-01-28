PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, held a protest outside the Rice County Courthouse Jan. 28, 2022. The protest consisted of three people and was centered around a mistreatment of animals case that the Rice County Attorney's Office had declined to charge.
Over the last few years, action has been pursued against Dan Moulton, owner of Moulton Chinchilla Ranch, for mistreatment of animals. The case started off in Fillmore County.
“Fillmore county asked us to review it because of a conflict of interest,” said John Fossum, Rice County attorney.
Fossum explained that the situation with Moulton Chinchilla Ranch was better left to a federal investigation.
"The USDA revoked his license and imposed an $18,000 fine, which is more than we could do with misdemeanor charges," he said.
The prosecutor who had been assigned to the case for Rice County had noted that in her formal refusal of the case.
"After a careful and thorough review of the case file, it is our opinion that the USDA is in the best position to enforce compliance through civil, criminal and/or administrative sanctions," the declination stated. "Based on the prior history of non-compliance with the USDA regulations involving the health and welfare of the chinchillas, it appears that potential federal consequences would be the most effective means of addressing the conditions at the Moulton Chinchilla Ranch. We therefore decline to pursue criminal charges."
While the owner of the ranch lost his license, he did not receive consequences beyond the fine, and there were still animals leftover at the ranch. PETA is calling for criminal charges at the local district court level. Brandishing signs with directions to Fossum and details of the alleged cruelty, PETA members expressed their intent with the protest.
“Our hope is that Mr. Fossum will see that the cruelty and suffering continues unabated, that the feds are not going to help these animals, and that the crystal clear evidence of these animals' suffering warrants immediate prosecution under Minnesota animal protection laws,” said Daniel Payton, PETA member and advocate.
The Rice County Attorney's Office felt the protest was misdirected, as Rice County currently has no say in the matter. PETA protested outside of the Rice County Courthouse, rather than Fillmore County, where the events took place, because the case had once been deferred, due to the conflict of interest.
But Rice County declined the case, and so the responsibility to consider any charges on a district level falls back to Fillmore County. And since the USDA has already revoked the license for the operation, there may not be any further action.
PETA hopes to see Rice County get involved in the case again, but according to Fossum, “Any further prosecution would have to come from Fillmore County.”