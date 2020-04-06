As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Minnesota, with 986 lab confirmed cases and 30 deaths as of Monday, area nursing homes are dealing with a particularly difficult challenge.
On Saturday, Minnesota’s Department of Health began releasing comprehensive statistics on coronavirus infections in long-term care facilities throughout the state. According to the state’s numbers, 47 long term care facilities had at least one infection as of Saturday.
Out of the 21 counties in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District, just five have facilities with reported cases: Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Olmsted and Winona. Olmsted has two facilities with at least one case, while the others have just one each.
In total, long-term care and assisted living facilities made up just 6% of statewide total infections. However, 18 of the 30 Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 were residents of such homes.
According to the state, the average age of individuals with lab confirmed coronavirus cases is just 50, but the average age of Minnesotans who have lost their lives to coronavirus was 86, with the youngest 58 and the oldest 100.
So far, 31 of those 47 facilities have just one case reported. However, with so many vulnerable individuals in such close proximity, other major cities have experienced outbreaks in assisted living and long term care facilities that spread quickly, with deadly consequences.
Area assisted living and long term care facilities have been determined to avoid such a tragedy from occurring. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, who’s the city’s emergency coordinator, said that his department has been in contact for weeks with 10 senior care facilities located throughout the city.
Working off the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health along with local Departments of Health, senior facilities have implemented robust guidelines. Currently, nearly all local facilities bar non-essential visitors, and subject staff and essential visitors to screening.
Residents are also seeing major changes to their daily routines. Congregate meals and other group events are on hold, and many independent living residents used to going to the grocery store or running other errands are now being asked not to do so.
In emergency situations, Dienst said his department is careful to minimize the number of people responding to calls. In some cases, a patient undergoing a medical emergency is brought to the front lobby or door, further minimizing contact with those inside.
“The less amount of exposure, the better it is for us and for them,” he said.
Mankato-based Monarch Healthcare Management, which purchased Faribault’s St. Lucas Care Center in 2018, is among those senior living facility operators that took early and decisive action to protect its residents from the virus.
Monarch first implemented strict restrictions on both essential and nonessential visitors March 12. Family members are still encouraged to visit their loved ones, but are asked to stay outside.
Restrictions on visitors have been coupled with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines and a prohibition on group gatherings. In order to help residents communicate with loved ones and with each other, tablets and other devices have been purchased and are being used to connect patients with their loved ones virtually. Monarch’s approach appears to be working thus far. Monarch COO Marc Halpert noted with pride that as of last week, none of Monarch’s 40 facilities throughout the state have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Reducing exposure is particularly important as facilities grapple with a shortage of masks and other protective equipment. Steele and Dodge County Public Health Director Amy Caron cited the shortage as a key issue.
“We are asking people to do the best you can with what they can,” she said. “Some people are making their own masks. It’s not ideal but it offers better protection than nothing.”
Daniel Jacobsen of Oak Terrace Senior Living in Le Sueur said that Oak Terrace staff have been able to start wearing masks, thanks to generous donations from community members which have complimented the facility’s existing stockpile.
Fortunately, Oak Terrace has not experienced any confirmed cases of coronavirus yet, nor have its sister facilities in North Mankato, Gaylord and Jordan. Should cases be confirmed, Jacobsen said the MDH has promised to provide extra help to contain the spread.