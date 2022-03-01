With enrollment on the decline and state funding not keeping up with inflation, the Faribault Public School District appears set to move forward with roughly $1 million in painful cuts in order to keep its fiscal house in order.
Facing a deficit of close to $2 million, board members have been considering cuts of up to $1.5 million. Even with cuts that large, fiscal projections showed that annual deficits could eat up the fund balance in three years.
At Monday night’s meeting, staff laid out all of the proposed cuts in a spreadsheet, sorted into three columns ordered from most manageable to least. At the top of the list were recommended consolidations and funding shifts.
For example, the district’s mental health coordinator is expected to now be funded through the district’s special education budget, saving $86,000 in the general fund. Similarly, the middle school activities coordinator will move to the activities department budget, saving over $11,000.
At the bottom of the list for staff were proposals to eliminate the position of Dean of students at the middle school and Jefferson Elementary. Superintendent Todd Sesker said that while the position may be seen by some as optional, a hardworking dean can do much to improve the educational experience.
“I’ve been here 11 years and I’ve seen the ebb and flow,” he said. “When the middle school had a dean of students, the stress at the middle school went down dramatically.”
Middle School Principal Joe Sage defended the work done by Dean of Students Reshard Saulter, saying that he has succeeded not only in defusing negative situations but in helping to instill a positive, collaborative culture.
“We had some behavior concerns and he’s been able to work on that throughout the entire building.” Sage said. “But with that has come this tremendous opportunity to build relationships with students and staff, which ultimately results in a better building culture.”
While the dean of students positions are likely to be retained, cuts will be felt across all of the district’s schools. The elementary level will feel the bulk of the cuts — losing a classroom teacher, paraprofessional, two specialists and three interventionists under all plans seriously considered.
Those cuts will take place even though the district’s decline in enrollment will be concentrated at the middle and high school levels.
The middle school and high school won’t escape unscathed either. They appear likely to lose four classroom teachers.
A media paraprofessional at the middle school also likely will be cut. That would leave the school’s media center without a full-time staff person, following trends seen in neighboring districts.
Even with the cuts, Sesker is confident class sizes would remain manageable across the board. Based on current projections and with a bit of reshuffling, class sizes would range from 17 to 24 at each elementary school.
While none of the cuts were particularly popular, board members found several proposals particularly unpalatable. Chief among them was a proposal to move the Alternative Learning Center and the Falcons Online Academy system under one principal.
Board member John Bellingham seemed to speak for the board when he said he was unwilling to consider the proposed consolidation — at least for this year. While keeping open the possibility that a different decision might be appropriate next year, he said the early returns on both programs have been outstanding.
“When you have two programs that have just started — those coordinators have just gotten in there — it’s time to let them keep working,” he said. “That one is totally off the plate.”
Also unpopular was a proposal to reduce the middle school orchestra position to part time. Board member Richard Olson said he received several emails about the proposed cut and expressed the concern that the teacher, Tami Nelson, might choose to leave for a full-time opportunity elsewhere.
Sesker did defend the potential cut by saying he believed the orchestra program could continue to serve students with a part-time staff person. However, he shared Olson’s concern that it could be difficult to retain a qualified staff person like Nelson if the position were reduced to part time.
Frustrated by many of the cuts, Bellingham suggested the district should dip into its general fund to a greater degree. Sesker said the district’s general fund balance is already lower than most of its peers in the Big 9 Conference.
Sesker warned that repeated deficits could result in the downgrade of the district’s bonds, making it more expense to borrow for major projects.
With the state government enjoying a projected budget surplus of now over $9 billion, board member Jerry Robicheau suggested legislators might be willing to provide additional funding for school districts, lessening the amount of needed cuts.
Sesker said he’s hopeful that the state will provide more funding. But he warned that with the size of the district’s projected deficit, moving forward with cuts would be the only fiscally responsible approach — especially given that the district's fiscal reserves are already projected to be lower than most of its Big 9 peers.
While additional funding could help, Sesker said current enrollment trends are not favorable. According to the superintendent, while this year’s graduating senior class is about 300 students, the number of incoming kindergarteners is only about 200.
Because the state’s per pupil funding formula weighs high schoolers more heavily than elementary school students, the impact on state funding could be even bigger.
Unless the board is able to secure voter approval for an additional operating levy in the coming years, Sesker warned that even more cuts will likely be needed.
“If a levy does not pass this fall, this board is potentially passing on a gaping wound to the next board,” said Board President Chad Wolff. “I’m not a big fan of passing something like that onto the next board.”