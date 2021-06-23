A Rice County District Court judge earlier this month acquitted a Northfield man charged in the alleged molestation of two girls under the age of 13 in separate alleged incidents, but he still faces a charge in a second case involving alleging similar conduct.
Lawrence Alan Brown, 56, had been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the first file. Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson ruled on the case June 14. The ongoing case involves one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Court documents state Brown had been charged in the first case after one of the alleged victims told a Northfield police investigator April 30 that Brown had sexually assaulted her during a prior month.
The mother of one of the alleged victims, Jules Breland, said Wednesday that if people knew more facts of the case, they would be more understanding and the outcome would have been different.
Brown is charged in the ongoing case after a Northfield officer was dispatched April 26, 2020 to investigate a report of child sexual abuse for an alleged third victim. That alleged incident reportedly occurred in March 2020.
A plea hearing in the ongoing case is scheduled for July 16.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said Wednesday though he had seen the verdict he had not had a chance to review Johnson’s findings, and declined comment. The double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution means Brown will not be able to be tried again in the first case. Fossum said determinations on the second case will be based on Johnson’s findings.
A phone call placed to Brown’s public defender, Stephen R. Ecker, had not been returned as of press time.
In other Rice County cases,
- Khalee Ahmed Fox, 25, of Waseca is charged with domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call, and misdemeanor domestic assault after he allegedly strangled the alleged victim during a March 17 incident in Northfield. Though Fox was charged April 1, his first appearance on the charge was Wednesday.