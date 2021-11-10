Over the years, Paige Ross has looked for opportunities to set herself up for success.
Stepping into leadership positions in NHS, Student Council, DECA and serving as senior class president, the Faribault High School senior now has another role to add to her list of experiences — Minnesota DECA vice president of digital engagement.
While she got the job in January of 2021, Ross said things just started to kick off in August with training to brief officers on expectations for fall leadership and state/national competitions. There are a total of seven state officers, all who represent different districts around Minnesota. Along with Faribault, other schools in District 1 include Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West, Northfield, Owatonna, Pine Island, Sibley East and Waseca high schools.
Ross describes her role as overseeing all of the state's social media accounts. Whenever events or announcements need to be posted on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat, they must first go through Ross. Typically for state officer applicants, there is a competition held with others in the district. But since no one else was running in District 1, Ross was automatically made the representative for the district.
So far, Ross has enjoyed the opportunity to make new connections, ones she knows will stay strong, even after she completes her term.
"I'm really excited to open those doors and see where it leads me from there," said Ross of fulfilling the state officer position.
As for DECA, Ross sees a lot of value in the organization set out to "prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management." Until she joined DECA her freshman year of high school, Ross admits she hadn't ever considered business as a college major or a minor. After listening to speakers from different businesses at fall leadership that year, her mindset quickly changes with the conversations kickstarting the idea of incorporating business in her college plans. After participating in different events and finding success, Ross started thinking about the possibility of turning it into a career.
"That was really exciting for me to realize, 'Oh, I do have potential here,'" said Ross.
Even for students not looking to go into business or related fields in college, Ross still encourages them to join DECA.
"It still gives you a lot of great life skills, teaches you how to speak to groups, how to conduct yourself in an interview, helps set up presentations and work with other DECA members in a group," said Ross. "I think it's really great."
Along with gaining new connections, being pushed outside of her comfort zone and setting up for a successful future, Ross points out another unique quality of DECA — working with the community.
Ross appreciates that a lot of community members are very involved in DECA, and that business people from around the community come and help mentor members and help set the students up for success. Mentors will look through papers or projects and provide helpful feedback.
Personally, Ross is thankful for the help she got from Nort Johnson, CEO and president Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, who was her mentor for her business start-up plan.
"That was super helpful," said Ross of Johnson. "I like how involved the community likes to be involved with our DECA chapter."
With community one of DECA's four pillars, Faribault DECA Advisor Jared Kegler says they traditionally conduct a community service project each year. This year, they are working with Family Service Rochester through the Neighbor Helping Neighbors program, helping those in need with yard work. Along with community service projects, Ross says they are also speaking with alumni about past experiences and recruiting new members. Members will begin gearing up for district competitions in December.
The leadership program, Kegler says, has the ability to give students an advantage in a great number of areas.
All of these experiences and skills, he says, are a tremendous benefit, they impress colleges on admissions and scholarship applications, and help open the door for job interviews.