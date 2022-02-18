A development company building multifamily housing in communities across Minnesota has turned its sights on a city-owned property Faribault.
Aleph Holdings CEO Chet Funk shared a concept during a Tuesday City Council work session for more than 200 market-rate apartments at the corner of Willow and 17th Street, next to the Faribault Soccer Complex. The project would likely be built in phases, with one large and three smaller buildings on 11 acres.
“It will be helpful for us to get some basic concepts and feedback about what council would like to see on the site,” Funk said.
The company has a standard building design with amenities that include: an extended lobby and lounge, party room and lounge area, exercise facilities, a dog park, roof top decks and fireplaces and private decks in almost every unit.
Funk said Aleph also builds projects with upgraded finishes, “a lot of glass and windows” creating a more modern look, and heated underground parking. An upgraded project would depend on market demand and whether the city would provide development incentives.
While open to a range of units, Funk said, Aleph must hit the 200 mark in order to have on-site property management.
“Everything over that helps with management of the facilities,” he said, adding that Aleph does not “flip” properties. “We plan on owning it long-term.”
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said city staff also proposed reserving a portion of the property for a convenience store, and Aleph is open to the idea.
“We approached him about this because the Kwik Trip on this side of town is relatively small and very busy,” she said. “With the city owning (the property), we can carve out that section.”
If the convenience store doesn’t materialize, Kuennen said, Aleph would have a “second right of refusal” to build another phase of the housing project. But officials did not support putting a business on a corner where traffic is already high.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he preferred to see the convenience store on property south or west of the proposed development. He worried about traffic stacking on the corner like it does during peak hours near Burger King on County Highway 48 (Lyndale Avenue) and Seventh Street NW.
Voracek also liked the idea of upgraded buildings.
“You could get rid of the craftsman style and bring in something new,” he said. “You could actually set a tone for this area.”
Voracek also suggested developers consider above ground parking shelters with rooftop solar panels rather than underground parking. Funk said the company is meeting soon with Xcel Energy to talk about those types of installments.
“This would be a great project for solar,” he said.
Councilor Tom Spooner lobbied for lower density of closer to 200 units. He also preferred moving the convenience store because of the traffic on Willow.
Noting that Faribault is experiencing an apartment construction “boom,” Voracek suggested meeting with the county to talk about local roads.
“This is going to keep on happening,” he said.
City Manager Tim Murray said property to the south is available, but “for the most part, convenience stores don’t cause problems on corners.” He said the Kwik Trip near the site is much smaller than the company’s newer stores.
Councilor Janna Viscomi said using the entire property for the project would allow for more green space and other amenities.
“My feeling would be to give them all that land to figure it out,” she said.
Next up in the process is drafting an exclusive development agreement outlining expectations for what the city and developer will do over a set period of time. That will allow Aleph to completely evaluate the site.