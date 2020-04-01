Even though jurors won’t be allowed to hear her recorded confession, Rice County Attorney John Fossum says that his office still plans to bring the 2018 murder case against a Faribault woman to trial.
Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal filed by the County Attorney’s Office, which viewed the evidence as a potential linchpin in its case against 26-year-old Judana Catherine Williams. The decision to bar the defendant’s testimony from use at trial was originally made in July 2019 by Rice County District Court Judge Christine Long, subsequently upheld in January by the state Appeals Court.
The decision hinges on whether Williams was read her rights, as required by the 1966 Supreme Court case U.S. v. Miranda, as well as whether her request to speak with an attorney was dealt with properly by police detectives.
Those interviews took place on Sept. 7, 2018, the same day that Williams allegedly fatally stabbed her partner, 53-year-old Michael Bongers, of Faribault. They were broken up into three segments based on when the detective left and re-entered the interrogation room.
Weeks before the stabbing, Williams had been sentenced for violating a no contact order against Bongers. She also has a history of drug abuse, and returned to jail in October 2018, less than 48 hours after being released on bail in the murder case, after testing positive for cocaine. Even though Williams was not read a Miranda Warning, prosecutors argued that the testimony should be allowed to stand. In appeals, they noted that the detective told the defendant she was not under arrest and could leave at any time.
Nonetheless, Long found that the circumstances surrounding the interview would have led a reasonable person to believe they were under arrest, a view the Appeals Court concurred with. That meant the investigator was required to read Williams her rights.
Long also suppressed two other conversations between Williams and police after she was read her rights. Long argued that while the defendant was unclear as to whether or not she wanted an attorney, police should have clarified her statements before proceeding with questioning.
During those interviews, Williams did confess to murdering Bongers. However, she has maintained that she acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have charged her with second-degree murder (intentional but not premeditated).
When officers arrived at the scene, a knife was found on the floor next to Bongers, who was covered in blood, according to court records. Prosecutors believe the knife was the weapon Williams used to stab Bongers.
Long did side with prosecutors in refusing to suppress Williams’ statements to the first officer on the scene as defense attorneys asked, agreeing with prosecutors that the officer’s questions were made merely to assess the situation.
Fossum expressed disappointment with the state Supreme Court’s decision not to review the decision. However, while he declined to provide specific information, he insisted that he believes his office has enough physical and other evidence to convince jurors that the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Currently, the case is scheduled for a plea hearing on May 6. However, the case is not considered essential, so it’s possible that the plea hearing could be postponed if restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are still in place.