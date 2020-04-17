Faribault’s Economic Development Authority took steps Thursday to address two of the city’s biggest long term challenges: a shortage of affordable housing and public parks.
During an online meeting, the EDA voted to turn the old public works site on the north end of downtown into a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. The additional funding will pave the way for a robust environmental cleanup.
Located along the Straight River, the site was used for bulk petroleum storage and as a city dump. Most recently, it hosted the storage and maintenance facilities of the Faribault Public Works Department prior to its move to the west side of town. Since then, the city has envisioned the site as ideal for housing, additional recreational opportunities or both. Such a vision is in line with the city’s Downtown Master Plan, approved late last year.
In 2017, the city hoped to see an outdoor recreation facility that would have included kayaking, bicycling and a high-ropes course on the site. But a deal fell apart after the developer reportedly failed to keep their end of the agreement.
Last year, the city entered into another agreement with a commercial real estate group looking to build a 96-apartment building similar to the Heritage Bluff Apartments. That's since increased to 111 units.
City officials have also envisioned that a cleaned up site could host a public park on its north side. Designed properly, they say it could take advantage of the scenic location and provide a community gathering space for families living downtown.
While the old warehouse that sat at the site has been demolished, making the site safe for public use would require an extensive cleanup costing more than $1.5 million, according to the city’s estimates.
In January, the project received an $800,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup Grant Program. It was one of 11 projects across the state which received a cumulative total of $5.3 million.
DEED says its Contamination Cleanup Grants can cover up to 75% of project costs. However, the amount awarded the city will only cover just over half of the costs, leaving city officials and the developer to look for ways to fund the rest.
The specific type of TIF district authorized by the EDA is a TIF soils condition district, so unlike TIF development districts, it won’t cover the cost of economic development, only the original acquisition price and cleanup costs not already covered by the DEED grant.
According to analysis by Roseville-based financial firm Ehlers, Inc., that means the city will forego about $1.45 million in revenue over a 14-year period. Approved unanimously by the EDA, the proposal will now go before the City Council, with a public hearing scheduled for April 28.
By a 4-2 vote, the EDA also opted to transfer a parcel of land located near the viaduct to the city for use as potential parkland. The parcel includes a chunk of land directly north of the viaduct and south of Crooked Pint Alehouse, along with a thin strip of land adjacent to First Avenue NE.
Under the Downtown Master Plan, the land is designated as a potential green space for families living near downtown. Its proximity to the Straight River makes it ideal for passive and recreational activities, according to city planners.
The EDA previously owned a significantly larger chunk of land along the Straight River corridor. According to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, the EDA performed crucial environmental cleanup and then sold much of the land to private developers.
However, most of the remaining land is not developable. That’s because the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which maintains Highway 60 including the viaduct, controls rights of way for a significant portion of it.
Though backed by city staff, the plan drew opposition from EDA Members Matt Carlander and Matt Drevlow. Both felt the city was in too much of a hurry to retake control of the land, and wanted to retain it so as to increase the EDA’s input into its use.
Carlander and Drevlow both raised concerns that the city could reverse course and grant variances for portions of the land. They both insisted a desire to see the council present a clear, detailed, non changeable plan for the land’s use.
City Administrator Tim Murray pushed back on that hard, ultimately convincing a majority of the EDA. Murray said that the parcel is an integral part of the Downtown Master Plan’s vision, and the city doesn’t want anything to get in the way of implementing it.
“If the EDA was to turn around and sell this tomorrow, we might as well throw the downtown master plan out the window,” he said.