Appeals for blood donations during the holiday season are routine. This year’s blood shortage isn’t.
According to Melanie Tschida, executive director for the southeast Minnesota chapter of American Red Cross — the nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides 40% of the nation’s blood — the blood supply levels at the Red Cross have reached historic lows not seen in more than a decade.
The need for blood
“The need for blood is constant,” Tschida said, explaining the importance of sufficient blood donation. “We have to have blood available for the traumatic events that occur like car accidents and other sorts of unexpected things, and there’s a certain level of the blood supply that’s needed all the time for chronic things like cancer,” where transfusions need to be conducted regularly.
The need is truly constant. According to the American Red Cross, somebody in the United States needs blood and/or platelets every two seconds. The average red blood cell transfusion is only about three units, and a single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. And with 90,000 to 100,000 sickle cell patients currently living in the U.S., all requiring blood transfusions throughout their lives, and 1.8 million people diagnosed with cancer every year — many of whom require blood, at times daily, during chemotherapy — it should come as no surprise that a single donation can save up to three lives.
Historically low supply
A combination of factors have led to this year’s blood shortage, Tschida said, which include those that regularly occur around the holiday season and those unique to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of why regular winter appeals for blood are necessary, the holiday season brings all sorts of distractions and disruptions, including large family events, children coming home from school or holiday breaks and family coming in from out of town for celebrations. Cancellations also sometimes occur because of winter weather. All this contributes to a general decrease in blood donation.
Add this to the many medical procedures postponed by hospitals, as well as the fear of hospitals as “hotbeds” for community spread of COVID-19, many people who may have ordinarily been donating blood have decided against it this year. Tschida even said she’s heard prospective donors worry that because they’ve been infected with COVID-19 before, they’re no longer eligible to donate blood, which is false.
“We want [donors] to be healthy, so as long as they’ve gotten over [COVID-19], a couple weeks passed since they were sick, they still are eligible,” she said. “But the spread of the virus certainly has made it so people have not been thinking about donating blood.”
Dangerously low inventories of blood in local emergency rooms and trauma centers risk causing delays in transfusions to patients who need it. For Tschida, this illustrates one of the fundamental problems of blood donation: it’s a gift given indirectly to a stranger in the future.
If somebody’s loved one were injured and in the hospital with them, needing a blood transfusion, Tschida guessed almost anybody would roll up their sleeve and donate blood to that person. But with a person being transported to the emergency room three to five days in the future and needing it then, the feeling of urgency can be taken out of the equation.
Except the situation is, in fact, urgent.
“We have to think ahead,” Tschida said.
For those afraid of donating blood, she added that many kinds of safety precautions take place to eliminate any risk to the donor, including them being asked a series of questions to make sure they’re in good health and donating blood is a safe option for them.
And to those who are scared of needles, Tschida has an important message: you don’t have to watch. Phlebotomists — health care professionals who draw blood — are often willing to distract anxious donors, and part of their job is to make the experience as comfortable as possible for donors.
“It’s temporary — literally a few seconds of discomfort, but a very significant gift that a person will be giving,” she said.