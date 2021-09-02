Whether you enjoy learning about insects, birds or archery, there's a good chance River Bend Nature Center has a program that'll catch your interest.
This month (and beyond), River Bend has a variety of upcoming programs available for nearly all ages to enjoy.
Molly Olson, River Bend naturalist/marketing coordinator, says she is looking forward having programming back in person this fall. With a bulk of programs held virtually last year, Olson found there wasn't quite the same level of connection with participants — and with nature.
"It's exciting that we'll be back in person," said Olson. "Seeing the lightbulb go off once kids understand a concept is really fun."
Among traditional programs like Science Days, where home school and distance learning/co-op students in grades K-5 have the opportunity to learn about insects, play games and take hike, adults can also learn how to shoot a bow and arrow. After practicing their shooting skills, attendees will then have the opportunity to shoot paint-filled balloons and make a unique piece of art.
New to the slate of programs this year is an event that is open to children birth through 5 years old, though they must be accompanied by an adult.
Little Sprouts, an adult/child class, is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of month. Each week has planned educational activities and nature play time.
Olson said River Bend previously had an Early Childhood classes come out to the center, which was funded by a grant. When that funding wasn't available anymore, she said they decided to try a program on their own.
One other September class features a lunch and learn opportunity for adults. The session features Claire LaCanne, University of Minnesota Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, talking about prairie insects and their importance in the ecosystem.
LaCanne says it's important to teach others about ecosystems because it helps create an understanding of how people's decision and actions as landowners, gardeners, farmers and homeowners affect the environment. She also thinks it's important to discuss ways people can take action to keep the environment healthy and sustainable for the future.
"I personally enjoy teaching about insects in our ecosystems, because their importance is often overlooked and less understood; and little things like insects play extremely important roles in our ecosystems," said LaCanne.
As a representative of the ag industry, LaCanne finds that organizations like River Bend Nature Center also have an important role, though its is educating people about the environment and natural resources.
"This kind of education helps us all better understand how our actions affect the environment," said LaCanne.
Olson says programs like Little Sprouts and Science Days benefit children in many ways, which includes taking them away from screens and getting them outside.
For those who may not have heard about River Bend, or have only gone walking on one of the trails, but haven't yet taken a class, Olson says these programs connect attendees to River Bend at a higher level. The added health benefits are an extra bonus, said Olson, issuing a reminder that being out in nature reduces stress, increases a person's sense of calm/happiness and help them connect with others — whether its adults meeting adults at night out events, or children meeting other home school students.
Olson, who has been with River Bend for just over three years, enjoys how everything is connected in nature.
"Looking at those relationships in nature, from soil to plants, to the animals. Seeing how everything is interconnected and dependent on each other is really interesting," said Olson.
She says it's important to offer these programs to help inspire the connection to nature, especially starting with Little Sprouts. Helping very young children find an appreciation and respect of nature early on is something Olson says is especially beneficial.
Olson added, "Really learning that the things we have really do come from nature, making sure we are good stewards of the earth to continue to have places like River Bend, and conserve natural resources and manage them smartly."
Looking ahead to October, staff are working on a new idea for Adventure Days. Instead of paying the flat fee, attendees will be asked to pay what they can.
"This is a really cool, unique pay structure we are trying out this year," said Olson. "We know the pandemic has been hard on people. Businesses and individuals have been gracious enough to provide sponsorships for those programs to subsidize the cost of those attending."