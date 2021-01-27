Faribault High School DECA students have missed out on some of the fun in-person aspects of the program this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from giving it their all in the online district competition.
Six FHS students placed first in the district DECA competition held Jan. 6-13 on a virtual platform, some in more than one category. These students will go on to compete on the state level in March, which will likely take place online.
“I’m really really proud of our group chapter for still competing,” said senior Bennett Wolf, one of the first-place winners in the district contest. “Even for me it was hard to stay motivated to put in that extra work, but I think it shows the difference between those who want to really work hard in life and those who want to just settle, so I’m just really proud of everyone.”
Wolff and fellow senior Mackenzie Gehrke together earned first place in the Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service category with their presentation on the Change to Chill room they’ve helped decorate at FHS for students who need to take a breather during class hours. Gehrke and Wolff promoted the room by writing a 10-page paper prior to the competition and creating a presentation for the judges. Despite a couple of expected online “hiccups,” Gehrke said the presentation went well overall.
“We’re both seniors, so it was kind of sad knowing it was our last district competition, and having it online, but it was definitely worth it and exciting when we got our results,” said Gehrke.
While she won’t be compete as a high school student after this year, Gehrke believes DECA has prepared her for the next chapters in life
“I joined DECA my sophomore year, and I was originally going for medicine and to be a doctor but when I joined DECA it totally changed my mindset and I’ll be going into business, which is super exciting,” Gehrke said. “It’s helped me a lot with jobs and also just getting into college. Putting that on my application, my advisor messaged me and said she was so impressed with me and all my achievements in DECA.”
Other first-place winners will have more opportunities to compete after this year. First-year DECA member Henry Lu, a sophomore, even said, “Since this was my first year doing DECA, I thought the online was a good first step.”
Lu placed first in two categories, which he considered surprising for his first year. For the Principles of Hospitality and Tourism category, Lu needed to inform customers, employees and the general public of a restaurant’s change to incorporate breakfast hours and menu items. He was allotted 10 minutes for taking notes, 10 minutes for recording a video and 90 minutes for uploading the video.
For his second category, Quick Serve Restaurant, Lu’s scenario involved a restaurant shifting from register pay to kiosk pay with credit or debit cards. His task was to communicate the change to customers and ensure their satisfaction.
FHS junior Paige Ross also placed first in two categories. In one category, Retail Merchandising, she needed to help a flower company develop ideas for selling its products and growing its clientele. Her other winning category, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, put her in the scenario of marketing a DJ company to a bridal fair event.
Commenting on the shift to the online platform, Ross said, “It was definitely a change, but overall I was really happy with how my performance turned out, and I’m glad it showed through to the judges as well.”
Like Lu, FHS freshman Mae Tinaglia was surprised to earn first place in her first year in DECA. In the Principles of Marketing category, her given scenario involved working within the marketing industry with a high school student job shadowing her. She uploaded a video presentation explaining the characteristics and education the student would need for the job area.
Junior Henry Schonebaum earned first place in the Business Finance category by participating in a role play in which he made recommendations on a business finance problem.
“I think I gained some good real life experience and started to get the hang of working online and making videos,” Schonebaum said.
A number of Falcons DECA students also earned second and third places in their categories, including junior Thomas Malecha. He earned second place in Financial Consulting and third place in Business Finance and Personal Finance Literacy.
For his second-place win, he said he needed to prepare a slideshow to submit, explaining to a bank client how to manage debt. In talking to DECA advisor Jared Kegler, Malecha realized the importance of looking at the rubric and basing his work on the judge’s expectations. Ultimately, Malecha said he was happy with the presentation after applying that feedback.
Kegler himself has needed to shift his responsibilities as DECA advisor due to COVID-19. Instead of meeting students for work days and ordering pizza, he organized online meetings and let students take the reins on their projects without even having a change to see some of their video submissions. He offered students resources and took on an IT role at the district competition.
“We only had three seniors do competition this year, so we’re really young,” Kegler said. “I was honestly quite surprised [with the results] because we have so many ninth and 10th graders who had never done DECA before and they put a lot of effort in. The juniors and senior students were definitely there to answer questions and help prepare the younger students.”