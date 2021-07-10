When Ramon Rochas makes tacos, he goes whole hog, going so far as to visit a local farm and select the pig.
"He enjoys doing that," his wife, Mayra Rocha said, explaining how her husband butchers, cooks and seasons the meat before chopping and serving it to customers on flour tortillas.
The line at Rocha's taco stand was constant Saturday at the Faribault International Festival in Central Park, with anywhere from three to 10 customers queued at a time for a plate of three pork tacos. Accompaniments were cilantro, onions, and salsa that Rocha encouraged customers to add themselves so he didn't overdo it on the heat.
The park was busy, with several hundred at a time visiting the 16th annual festival, sponsored by the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
Along with the food, there was music and dancing, including performances from Aztec, Somali and Cambodian dance troupes wearing traditional costume. The Celtic Tunesters performed and the Czech Heritage Club, also in traditional garb, shared information about the organization. Club members are mostly from the area: Montgomery, Lonsdale, New Prague, Veseli and Faribault, they said, though many live out of state.
Of course there were other foods: tortillas, Somali beef and fish sambusas and the El Salvadorian staple, pupusas.
Silvia Echeverria manned the flattop grill, flipping pupusas, fried corn cakes made by her mom, Consuelo Sandoval. The Faribault women sell the cakes often, taking orders on their Facebook page, Delicious pupusas. Sandoval's got a system: grab a mixture of ground cornmeal and water, roll it into a ball then flatten. She then grabs a a few dollops worth of filling — cheese, beans, pork or a combination of the three — and pulls the flattened dough around it before again creating a ball and flattening that. It's then time for grilling.
Faribault's Jenny Wroblewski and her daughter are regular customers. So when Wroblewski learned pupusas would be available Saturday, she made a beeline to the festival, waiting for eight.
"I like all of them, she said, I usually get cheese," she said, adding that she always tops them with salsa and a spicy cabbage and carrot slaw Echeverria offers. "I like spicy."
While waiting Wroblewski checked out the festival and did some people watching. The festival, she said, is important for the community.
"It brings people together. In the world today there's a lot of separation. We need more events like this."