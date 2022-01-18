In the closing months of 2021, the Paradise Center for the Arts was able to pay off its mortgage and declare itself debt free.
A ceremonial “mortgage burning” ceremony in December celebrated this accomplishment but the Paradise’s newly acquired debt free status was also the starting point for several exciting new initiatives for the arts center located at 321 Central Avenue N. in downtown Faribault.
“We did that through our 100 Club,” Paradise Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Nelson said about the campaign to pay off the center’s mortgage. “We paid off the mortgage in the middle of October … it was at member number 87, when we reached that dollar amount we were looking for.
She continued, “We continued to promote the 100 Club and secured all 100 members, so we ended up raising $274,500. We needed $226,00 to pay off our mortgage, and the additional $48,500 will help us to accomplish other projects.”
Priorities
In a recent conversation with the Daily News, Nelson outlined three top priorities for the Paradise now that the mortgage has been paid off.
“The first one is acoustic panels for the auditorium,” Nelson said. “When this theater was restored, we created the main art gallery, and when we did that, it shortened the room (auditorium). The room itself is a dome, so it changed the dynamic of the sound quality.”
“So the acoustic panels is No. 1, and No. 2 is getting a digital marquee,” Nelson said.
The digital update will not change the current marquee, which is a landmark in downtown Faribault. Digital LED panels will be fitted just inside the current marquee and the cost is estimated at $55,000 for this project.
“This update is not going to change the shape or style of the marquee, but it is going to allow us to not only promote what is happening this weekend, but what is happening next weekend, thank our sponsors, showcase classes that are happening and announce gallery exhibits,” Nelson said.
She added, “One of the coolest things about the digital marquee is that it will allow us to be able to advertise in other languages … so we can advertise in Spanish or Somalian. The signage will also give us an opportunity to thank our donors.”
The drive to get funds for the digital marquee update already has a $10,000 matching grant from a local anonymous donor. A $2,000 donation was recently received, and Nelson encouraged anyone interested in helping support this initiative to take advantage of this generous gift matching opportunity. Once the funds are raised and the city approves a variance to the marquee for the digital update, Nelson will also get to remove one of her least favorite tasks from her work list.
“I am the one who gets on the ladder and changes that marquee every week. The job is by hand … I am very safety conscious, but it is still a dangerous thing to do,” Nelson said.
The third item on the list would be the addition of new seats in the auditorium. The current seats were previously used at an area high school auditorium, and were repurposed and reupholstered by The Merlin Players theater company over 15 years ago.
“First of all, the seats are not very comfortable but they have been used for 15 years, so we’ve gotten plenty of life out of them,” Nelson said. “We are going to make sure we keep our capacity (278 current capacity), but we want to make sure we have seats that are comfortable for people to sit in … and making sure the backs are upholstered, which is going to help with sound quality.”
Those hard seat backs can cause sound reverberation in the facility, if someone is not sitting in the seat, which then plays havoc with sound quality for concerts and shows.
Among the theater’s unique features that will remain after seat improvements are the vintage seat ends that line the aisles of the Paradise’s auditorium.
“When we do the seating update, we will still keep those beautiful seat ends,” Nelson said. “The idea is that we will be able to maintain that look, but those actual seats will be replaced.”
To do list
The removal of monthly mortgage payments has made a significant impact on the Paradise, and Nelson is already looking ahead at other items to add to the center’s “to do” list. Some of the things include facility maintenance tasks, such as upkeep of the auditorium’s stage area and updates to the makeup area in the backstage green room.
One of Nelson’s other goals for 2022 is to explore the potential for setting up an endowment fund — with the eventual goal of making the Paradise more self-sustaining. In addition, Nelson would like to see more scholarship funds available for art and theater classes, along with family reduced pricing for programs and events offered by the Paradise.
“We can afford to do things like that, because we are not worried any longer about having that $5,500 a month just to pay our mortgage,” Nelson said.
Nelson also hopes to see an enhancement in the type of programming being offered throughout the year at the Paradise, which she hopes would make the facility more accessible to the community.
One example of this would be the potential return of programs, such as the Virginia Repertory Theater’s program that has visited Faribault in the past. This group presents children’s theater shows around the nation, and the Paradise would offer weekday performances to a diverse audience of children from Faribault grade schools.
“It was a lot of children who might never have an opportunity to come here and might never have had an opportunity to see theater,” Nelson said about those past performances by the Virginia Repertory Theater. “Sometimes, if you are not comfortable somewhere, it can be frightening, so if we can bring kids in and allow them to see that this is a safe place to be, a fun place to be and a comfortable place to be … maybe it will spur on their love of theater and it might encourage them to try out for a play or do a summer camp. It allows them to become familiar and comfortable at the theater.”
Nelson noted further, “I am really looking forward to filling this building, not just with adults who come to shows, but with kids for after school programs and things like that.”
Comfortable
At present, the Paradise appears to be financially sound. Since she started working at the Center in 2019 to the end of the recent 2021 year, Nelson said the amount of assets in the Paradise Center’s bank account has increased 460%.
The Paradise was able to take advantage of recent federal grants provided to theater venues that were closed in 2020 by the COVID crisis, but Nelson also praised the generosity of the community in their outpouring of support for the arts center in recent years.
“Without this community, we would have been sunk both emotionally and financially,” Nelson said. “It was amazing what this community did to rally around us, and helping us pay off our mortgage was a huge event. I feel very good about where we are financially right now …we are better off than we have ever been.”