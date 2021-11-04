An Owatonna man whose failure to buckle up attracted the attention of a Faribault police officer and landed him in the county jail, has been charged with a pair of drug crimes.
Matthew Richard Steinberg, 34, was charged Wednesday with first-degree meth sale and third-degree possession following a Tuesday traffic stop. An officer reportedly stopped the vehicle Steinberg was riding in after recognizing the driver as having a suspended license.
While speaking with the driver, the officer reported that Steinberg not only wasn't wearing a seat belt, he had a backpack between his legs and appeared nervous; his hands shook and his eyes darted around the vehicle. A check on Steinberg revealed he was wanted in Rice County for an alleged probation violation following a 2019 DWI conviction.
The officer, about to leave the scene for a higher priority call, decided to remain and enforce the warrant. Following Steinberg's arrest, an officer reportedly found $253 in Steinberg's front pants pocket. His backpack, which he took out of the car reportedly contained a small amount of marijuana, an orange needle cap, a cut straw with white residue, several hypodermic needles — one filled — a broken meth pipe, a scale with a white crystals on it and a 22.28 grams (¾ of an ounce) of a white crystallized substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.
* * * *
A Faribault man with four DWI-related convictions is facing a charge of felony DWI after a Rice County Sheriff's deputy alerted police that a driver in the city's downtown may be impaired.
During a Halloween night traffic stop, the Faribault officer reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver — Gregory Daniel Bossmann, 37 — and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that his speech was slurred.
The defendant performed poorly on standard sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol level was 0.191, more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.
Bossmann allegedly told the officer he'd had “a couple of drinks” at a downtown bar before being arrested and taken to the county jail. A second breathalyzer test administered the next morning showed Bossman's blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly double the legal limit.
According to Minnesota court records, Bossmann has three DWIs convictions: in 2016, 2013 and 2005. Bossmann also pleaded guilty in 2016 to criminal vehicular operation after the truck he was driving east of Cannon City tried to pass an ATV, but struck and injured the female ATV driver. The woman was airlifted to a metro hospital with head injuries, according to court records. Shortly after the crash, Bossmann's reported blood alcohol was .196.
In other reports:
• Damion Maxwell Clark, 38, of Morristown, was charged Oct. 29 with felony fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle after officers tried to stop the vehicle he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign. Clark, who was in the northeast section of town, reportedly reached speeds of 93 mph on eastbound Hwy. 60. The car reportedly came to a stop after turning into an Eaton Avenue driveway and plowing into a cornfield. Clark reportedly fled into a wooded area. He later discovered with the help of with a K9 deputy.
Once in custody, officers learned Clark was wanted in Texas for violating parole: leaving the state and removing a GPS monitor following a conviction for evading detention in a motor vehicle. He also faces extradition to Texas in a separate case.
• Heber Jeffrey Briano, 18, of Faribault, was charged Oct. 26 with first-degree burglary and domestic assault after reportedly forcing his way into another person's home and breaking pictures hanging on the wall. The resident living at the home had injuries to her face and was bleeding from the mouth, court records show.
• Anthony John Ryan, 22, of New Richland, was charged Oct. 15 with receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession and driving with a revoked license after a Rice County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop him for speeding. Ryan was reportedly traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. During a check on Ryan's license, the deputy learned Ryan was wanted in Waseca County and had a revoked license. Following his arrest, the officer found 4.4 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in Ryan's front pocket, and learned that the motorcycle did not belong to Ryan and the owner had not given him permission to borrow it.
• Furqan Rashid Dagane, 18, of Faribault, was charged Oct. 14 with felony theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license after reportedly taking the keys to a car that didn't belong to him and driving it.
• Alexander Nicholas Bruder, 21, of Faribault, was charged Oct. 13 with felony domestic assault after reportedly arguing with a female and hitting her in the face. A Northfield police officer reported that the victim had red marks and dried blood on her face and laceration inside her mouth. Bruder has two domestic assault-related convictions which enhance the current charges.