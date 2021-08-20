Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker is under contract with the district until summer 2022, meaning the School Board has a major decision to make before then.
The School Board took a big step forward in securing a new leader for the Faribault school district, conducting hybrid interviews with four superintendent search firms at a special meeting Thursday.
The request for a search firm asked that the firm assist in one if not both of the tasks the board agreed to: develop a leadership profile outlining characteristics of a superintendent and/or conduct a search for candidates who fit that description. At Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, the School Board will discuss whether to hire one or two firms to complete the two tasks and schedule a special meeting for making a selection.
The four candidates interviewed were Carlson Consulting Corp., School Exec Connect, HYA (Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates), and Ray and Associates, Inc.
Carlson Consulting Corp., the first to be interviewed Thursday evening, was the sole candidate not to offer search services but instead develop only the search criteria.
Dennis Carlson, education consultant who served as Anoka-Hennepin superintendent from 2008 to 2014, presented virtually along with Jay Haugen and Robert Wedl.
Carlson said his service would interview a number of stakeholders to get to the heart of what FPS is looking for in a superintendent. That would include interviews with community members not choosing Faribault Public Schools to understand the declining enrollment issue impacting the district. Carlson also would acquire insight from focus groups from the Latino and Somali populations in Faribault.
“Most search firms don’t go into the depth as we would,” Carlson said. “We know it’s a unique proposal but the three of us have about as much experience around the state of Minnesota as you can get.”
Lisa Seaman Anderson of School Exec Connect made an in-person presentation with the board Thursday evening. A former school board member herself, Seaman Anderson said she became involved with School Exec Connect because she hired the firm three times.
Established in 2004, School Exec Connect has conducted over 400 successful searches and has 60 consultants available across the country. Seaman Anderson described the SEC process of creating a profile of a superintendent by interviewing focus groups in the community and conducting online surveys. After spending time in the community and gaining an understanding of Faribault’s needs and expectations, SEC would create a candidate pool and identify five to seven candidates to present to the board.
Of the candidate pool that exists today, Seaman Anderson told the board, “I wish it were bigger.” Compared to 2009, when she said the hiring pool was about 25 for a district, she said the pool reduced to 16 strong candidates in 2020. However, she said many candidates wouldn’t have applied had SEC not reached out to them.
While SEC is a national search firm, Seaman Anderson said most Minnesota districts select a Minnesota candidate.
John Purdue and Ted Blaesing next presented their search firm, HYA (Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates), via video call. In over 30 years, Blaesing said HYA has conducted over 1,200 executive searches in its national recruiting network.
The HYA process involves forming 20 focus groups among stakeholders, based on who the board wants to involve. HYA then conducts two virtual community forums and online surveys. Then understanding the community’s desired characteristics of a superintendent, HYA would present a profile to the board and community. The recruitment process would follow, then HYA would present five to seven candidates to the board. Once a superintendent is selected, HYA assists with a 100-day entry plan for the new district leader.
Blaesing said the candidate pool for superintendents is “smaller and shallower than what we’ve ever seen.” He explained that COVID-19 “really knocked superintendents around” with many feeling they were working a job they didn’t sign up for. In a recent search in Ankony, Iowa, he said HYA found about 20 candidates without dropping the quality.
The final presenter was Craig Morris of Ray and Associates, who attended the meeting in person with three other associates meeting virtually. Ray and Associates is a national firm that has conducted over 1,600 successful searches.
Morris explained that over 40% of superintendents placed with Ray and Associates are women and/or people of color. Diversity, equity and inclusion are major priorities of the firm, which Morris highlighted in his presentation. In connecting with stakeholders to create a profile of the superintendent, he said Ray and Associates would connect with leaders of diverse communities.
Mike Collins, a member of the Ray and Associates team, added they meet with stakeholders outside a school setting, at churches, YMCAs or community centers.
“I think you have every opportunity for a successful search,” Morris told the board. “You have a lot of things other districts are envious of.”
Collins predicted 40 to 50 high quality candidates would apply for the superintendent position.
If the district tells its story and markets it properly, Morris said a strong pool of diverse candidates will be more likely to apply.
Following the four interviews, Board Chair John Bellingham asked the board to share brief comments.
Board member Richard Olson said that he would favor a firm that does both the leadership profile and candidate search. Board member Courtney Cavellier agreed that she would prefer a “seamless approach.”
Wolff said the average range of expenses, based on his notes, is between $15,000 to about $20,000.
But, he added, that while “expenses are an important piece of this, but I think if we’re going to hire the right person, and we hope that that right person is here for three to six years, I think a few thousand dollars is really meaningless in the big picture of making sure we get the right fit for us,” Wolff said.