After approving $1.5 million in budget cuts earlier this year, the Faribault School Board is faced with the challenge of reducing the 2020-21 budget by another $1 million.
In February, the board approved the budget based on information available at that time, but since then, more concrete numbers have been factored into the equation. Although a wide variety of factors tipped the scale, one major contributor is a decrease in enrollment, mostly at the kindergarten level, by about 113 students.
The district will receive approximately $6,400 in general education aid for each student in fiscal year 2021, so fewer students means less in state funding.
The district won't receive as much compensatory aid in 2020-21 compared to other years. Since fewer qualifying families turned in applications to receive free and reduced-price lunches, the district will need to take from the general fund to provide meals for these students.
“It’s just a reaction to the realities of the world,” said Superintendent Todd Sesker. “When you find expenditures are increasing and you don’t have any revenue, you have to make some cuts. I thought the School Board did a fantastic job [Wednesday] night, and cuts were minimized.”
The Faribault School Board previously approved a list of 16 reductions and cuts for the 2020-21 academic year, including the elimination of the positions of Faribault Middle School dean of students and district curriculum coordinator along with seven teaching jobs. During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the School Board reviewed several more items prepared for its consideration.
With a decline in enrollment at the kindergarten level, one item to consider is the reduction of a kindergarten teacher at each of the three elementary schools. In February, the board approved the reduction of four elementary teachers across the district and four kindergarten paraprofessionals. The additional cuts would result in four kindergarten sections at Lincoln, three at Roosevelt and three at Jefferson, but save the district $70,000. Cutting the paraprofessionals would save an additional $23,280.
During the virtual meeting, the district's elementary principals shared how the reduction would impact their school.
Jefferson Principal Yesica Louis said she’s working on getting 28 additional students registered for the 2020-21 school year, so there’s potential a fourth section is still needed. However, Roosevelt Principal Terry Ronayne said his building has the fewest number of kindergartners registered, and the potential of having four sections is “a solid no.”
To save the district an additional $34,000, Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum proposed eliminating the security position at Faribault High School and instead following a plan from Principal Jamie Bente suggested to have staff members rotate security duties. According to Yochum, dropping the position would not lead to a decrease in safety for students as the job mainly involves monitoring students entering and exiting the building, and no training is needed.
Reducing two paraprofessionals at the middle school, if approved, would also save the district nearly $73,000. The change would mean adjusting teaching schedules to include three common planning times per week instead of five, and the other two days teachers would take on advisory duties in lieu of paras.
Not all the suggested adjustments are reductions, but rather shifts from one funding source to another. Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland, for example, developed a plan to reallocate nearly $50,000 in Community Ed funding to the general fund. She identified one-time costs for fiscal year 2020, including the cost of the multi-purpose room at Faribault Middle School. These funds will be reallocated to the middle school activities director position as well as principal positions at Jefferson and Roosevelt since they oversee early childhood and childcare programming.
Another suggested shift, which would save the district $42,000, is to reassign elementary orchestra teaching to music teachers. Students will still have exposure to orchestra, but with a different model.
“I appreciate the problem solving with this and I think it’s a good idea,” said Board Member Courtney Cavellier. “Hopefully this helps to protect full-time elementary school music teachers.”
Virtual coaching
On a more positive note, the Minnesota Department of Education has offered to extend the SRCL (Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy) grant to include the 2021 school year. This means the district will not need to allocate funding from another source to support the six district literacy coaches. Approximately $750,000 remains in the grant.
On top of that, the district may receive funding for a Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant. The application is due May 22, so a response isn’t expected until summer. Because of the delay, Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga said the district can match funds within the grant to bridge the gap and use SRCL dollars for that match.
COVID-19 has also impacted the budget, increasing revenue by $589,000. Food service chargebacks, substitute savings, utilities and reduced hours all contribute to that total.
One item up for discussion is the reduction of coaching compensation in response to coronavirus which drastically changed the athletic landscape for the spring. Head coaches are still paid 100%, but assistant coaches are paid 50%.
While the district could reduce their current compensation further, Activities Director Keith Badger advocated for full pay for both head coaches and assistant coaches, saying their involvement with athletes has actually increased through the use of distance coaching.
Board members agreed to think about the item further before making a decision.
“As much as I would love to provide 100% to the head coaches and 50% to assistant coaches I’m not certain it’s responsible for us to do right now,” said Board member Carolyn Treadway. I appreciate the fact that they are meeting with their teams, and yet do we have the luxury of ignoring some opportunities around cost savings during these very difficult times?”
The board will review listed items and is expected to vote on the adjusted budget at its Monday meeting to be held online.