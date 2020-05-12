City funds will help get its most prominent historic residence back in shape.
Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority on Monday allocated an additional $27,500 to fund much needed repairs of the Alexander Faribault House. The house became the first wood-frame house constructed in Rice County when it was built in 1853 by Faribault, a second generation fur trader who would become the town’s founder and namesake.
In addition to serving as Faribault’s residence, the house has served as a civic center, polling place and a church. It was donated to the Rice County Historical Society in 1945, a year after a group of active Faribaultians saved it from demolition.
This year, the Faribault House celebrates 50 years on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to the historic east wing constructed by Faribault, it includes a more modern west wing. Constructed in 1954, that wing contains a caretaker’s apartment on the first floor.
Unfortunately, the Historical Society has struggled to keep up with the house’s basic maintenance needs. Last year, a city inspector found significant issues and code violations, from an aging roof to leaky windows and peeling paint.
To cover the total cost of repairs, the Historical Society estimated that it would need $256,000 in funding. The group decided to apply for a $201,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, and asked the HRA to cover the rest.
The request was unorthodox for the HRA, as the organization’s focus is traditionally on aiding housing and economic development. However the HRA concluded that the project fit within its scope, so long as funds were focused on the caretaker’s apartment. Some HRA members were deeply concerned by the project’s significant price tag, which would take a substantial bite out of the HRA’s budget. At the urging of Councilor Jonathan Wood, the HRA approved half of the requested funding — $27,500.
Rice County Historical Society Director Sue Garwood said that with the HRA’s first chunk of funding, the Historical Society would focus on addressing windows in the caretaker apartment, as they have begun to leak and cause significant water damage.
The HRA planned on awarding the remaining $27,500 once the state had awarded its grant. But the MHS grant program is highly competitive, with roughly one in five requests being funded, and the Faribault House was not among those approved this year.
Garwood said that while the project was seen as important, the MHS favored projects with outside funding sources. As the HRA approved the funding request after the Historical Society applied for the statewide grant, the MHS was not aware of the $27,000 from the HRA.
Garwood said that the Historical Society plans to reapply for the grant next year and ask for the remaining $27,500. HRA funding can only be used on the caretaker’s apartment, whereas MHS funding could be used to repair any part of the house.
Ultimately, the HRA unanimously approved the the Historical Society request. Wood again argued strongly for investing in the house, noting its extraordinary historical value. Thanks to the HRA’s investments, he’s hopeful that the MHS might look more positively on next year’s grant request.
“I would be in favor of that next payment, especially knowing that even if it only gives us a marginally better chance (for the grant), it gives us a better chance,” he said. “The Alexander Faribault House is important and Rice County Historical Society is important.”