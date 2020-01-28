A Glencoe man who worked as a technician at Lonsdale Auto Works was killed in a Monday evening crash.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Kia driven by Anthony "Tony" Joseph Mancino, 34, was headed west on Hwy. 19 when it collided with an Audi driven by David Ludwig Wolf, 72, of Northfield, at the highway's intersection with Rice County Road 2.Mancino, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene, according to the report.
According to Lonsdale Auto Works owner Scott Pelava, Manciino had worked for his shop for just shy of a year.
"He was always in a good mood, always eager to help, eager to please," said Pelava.
Mancino, Pelava said, was looking forward to a March training which the entire staff attended. Hired last March, he just missed the 2019 session.
"He was super excited to continue learning about automobile technology going into modern cars so he could provide for his family."
Mancino was married and had two teenage step daughters and an elementary-age son. Pelava said Mancino was hired following the recommendation of a friend who also works at the shop.
"He was a good fit," said Pelava.
The Lonsdale Auto Shop owner said he wants to find ways to help Mancino's family, but hasn't yet landed on how best to do so.