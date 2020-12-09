For the fourth year in a row, a local developer has asked and been granted additional time to continue his quest for the funding needed to make an affordable senior housing development a reality.
The Faribault City Councilor has long wanted to see development at the old Kmart site at 935 Faribault Road. Since the old Kmart closed in the late 1990s and the building was demolished, the site has been vacant, aside from a deteriorating parking lot.
Given its prominent location, just off of Lyndale Avenue where northbound travelers enter the city from I-35, councilors have regarded the site as an eyesore in its current state, even though the owners have kept up basic maintenance.
More than a decade ago, developer John Cameron and his business partners put together plans that would not only place shiny new buildings on the site, but address the city’s significant affordable housing shortage to boot. Affordable housing has been a major challenge for the city for years, with business leaders citing it as a key barrier to continued city growth. According to a 2017 rental market study, the city had a vacancy rate of less than 1%.
Cameron and his partners managed to get the original building of their envisioned “Faribault Place” development off the ground, opening it in 2011. With 90 units that filled up quickly, Faribault Senior Living clearly met a need in the local market. Cameron then spent around two years working with city staff to tailor the rest of the project to the demands of the area’s housing market. The resulting proposal went through the city’s permit approval process and the council signed off on it at the end of 2016.
When complete, that development will include the construction of two apartment buildings for seniors. One will be 80 units and house active “seniors” 55 and up. The other will have 60 units and include a memory care unit. In addition to the senior living apartments, the new development will also include two additional buildings with a total of 28 townhomes, though they will be strictly market rate. Amenities will include a park with open space, a playground and a gazebo.
Cameron said that making the economics of the project work has never been easy. In order for the numbers to add up, Cameron said that the 60 unit affordable housing building needs to come first — but that will require state assistance.
Over the last year, the focus of Cameron and his partners has shifted toward keeping residents of the existing facility safe from COVID-19. Those efforts have come at significant expense to the business and have reduced occupancy.
In the meantime, Cameron noted that other projects were completed, shifting the economic picture somewhat. With other projects moving forward, the council has commissioned a study of the overall housing market.
“We’ve had a number of setbacks, including similarly situated projects that came on shortly after we got our approval, and also COVID,” he said. “But we’re committed to seeing it through.”
Both the city and council have traditionally been very supportive of that project, and that support continued on Tuesday. Even as the delays continue to lengthen, Councilor Elizabeth Cap said she trusted Cameron to deliver on his promises given the success of Faribault Senior Living.
“There’s definitely a need for senior housing with services, and this is a key property location to have housing,” she said.