After a long time in the planning, the newly refurbished plaza in front of the Buckham Memorial Library in downtown Faribault is a reality.
Phase 1, the planning phase, began more than 10 years ago when Friends Board members started talking about how the plaza area could add to the library's mission of serving the community. Several attempts to gather ideas and bids from architectural firms produced no formal proposals, but the group was not deterred. The Friends group kept dreaming, kept talking and kept working toward an outdoor space that would welcome library patrons in creative new ways.
With a late start in the fall, the project was fortunate to benefit from mild weather conditions for most of the winter. Buoyed by the support of Library Director Delane James and the engineering technical and administrative support of city of Faribault staff, the project persisted even through a pandemic. The Library Advisory Board’s graciousness and generosity also supported the effort.
Subsequent phases will focus on furnishings, shade structures and other features to enhance the space, making it well-suited for many uses: performances, small meetings, casual conversation and more.
The Friends of Buckham Memorial Library welcome the community to this new space, dubbed Faribault’s Front Porch by the Friends’ Board from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Like the front porches across neighborhoods and cultures, this plaza is a place to gather, learn, share experiences and celebrate the rich diversity of the community.
The celebration will feature music from a steel drum group, the Panhandlers, and a local group, Longtime Gone Bluegrass Band. Food will be available for purchase, accompanied by cake and cookies. Brief introductions and comments will be presented midway through the event which is family-friendly, and alcohol and pet free. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.