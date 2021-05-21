This week, Faribault Police are looking for Valerie Roehl, 34, and Alex VanErp, 27.
Roehl is the subject of two felony and one misdemeanor warrant for failing to comply with treatment court, issuing a dishonored check and theft. Roehl is 5’3” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
We are also looking for Alex VanErp, 27. He is the subject of multiple warrants in Waseca, Steele, LeSueur and Rice counties related to theft and assault charges. VanErp is 6’5” tall, weighs 175 pounds, has green eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information about Roehl or VanErp is asked to call the Police Department at 334-4305.