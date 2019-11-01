CLAREMONT – The wind may have been cold, but the hearts of all those in attendance of the Highway 14 expansion groundbreaking ceremony were certainly warm.
The excitement for a project that has been in the works since the 1960’s was shared by an elite mix of people who have long supported the campaign. State Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault), who has made his presence in St. Paul well known since first elected in 2016 by championing for the expansion, was joined by wide variety of politicians, including Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, and Gov. Tim Walz. Walz represented Minnesota’s first congressional district for 12 years before being elected as governor in 2018.
“Mayor Tom Kuntz and I were just reminiscing with Sen. Jasinski that it feels like we’ve raised our children since being on this issue,” Walz said to the large crowd of people congregated alongside Highway 14 in Claremont where the four lanes merge into two on Friday afternoon. “This has gone on for decades and it is a testament to the mayors along this corridor and the Highway 14 Coalition.”
The ceremonial groundbreaking served as the kick-off for the expansion of the 13-mile section of Highway 14 to a four-lane roadway between Owatonna and Dodge Center. It is the start of a nearly $108-million construction project by the Minnesota Department of Transportation on what some consider to be one of the deadliest roads in southern Minnesota – something that Jasinski made note of at the ceremony by calling for a moment of silence for those who had died in accidents on the highway.
“Today is obviously a very, very happy move forward,” Jasinski said. “But we also need to remember the people we have lost on this highway – I think there are 190-some deaths and thousands of injuries.”
Jasinski discussed the direct economic impact the expansion will have on the communities of Owatonna, Claremont, and Dodge Center, noting that Owatonna has already seen positive results of the project with Costco deciding to come to town and build a distribution center in the city’s industrial park. He also expressed immense gratitude for all of those who helped make the project possible from the Highway 14 Partnership, local officials and businesses, and his fellow legislators. Jasinski specifically called on Sen. Dave Senjem (R-Rochester), Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center) and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa), stating that he “bothered” them every day regarding Highway 14 until it became a reality.
“If you’re not excited about today then you don’t have a heartbeat,” Senjem joked.
Other people in attendance of the ground breaking ceremony included Rep. Brian Daniels (R-Faribault) who shared a story of a chiropractor stating that they are treating their second generation of Highway 14-related injuries. Former Owatonna City Council Member Les Abraham, who first started advocating for the expansion project in the 1970’s, was also recognized during the ceremony.
“It speaks to the strong voice that southern Minnesota has, the importance of this part of this state to our states entire economy, and an understanding that this is economic growth – that the major employers who are supportive of this project have been there all the way,” Walz stated. “This highway is getting done and it’s getting done because of collaboration. Congratulations, it’s a great day and has been a longtime coming.”
“We did it!” Jasinski shouted, followed by an eruption of cheers and applause.