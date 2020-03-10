Art teachers often display their students’ projects on the walls and in the halls of their schools, but an annual student art show at the Paradise Center for the Arts allows students the rare chance to admire the artwork of students from other schools.
Students from 10 area schools — including those in the Faribault School District, Divine Mercy Catholic School, Minnesota State Academy for the Blind and Cannon River STEM School — have their artwork represented on the second floor of the Paradise Center until April 10.
The student art gallery kicked off with an open house reception Friday, during which students and their families viewed the displays for the first time and enjoyed juice and cookies. Julie Fakler, operations manager of the Paradise Center, said 250 to 300 guests attended the open house just before spring break started at most of the participating schools.
“I was expecting less because of the spring break, but that didn’t happen,” said Fakler, who also serves as head of the Art Gallery Committee. “Plenty of parents, kids, grandparents — tons of people came.”
Tiffany Wells, art teacher at Cannon River STEM, said one of her students brought not only her parents and grandparents but also aunts, uncles and a few cousins to the reception. Other parents confirmed they plan to view the gallery after they return from spring break trips.
“It’s fun to see the different projects that come out of all the different standards,” Wells said of the student art gallery.
At Cannon River STEM, where the entire staff places a strong emphasis on nature, Wells said she often integrates other elements of the curriculum into her art instruction. Young students might practice titling their work or writing a sentence to describe it while middle school students write full paragraphs and prepare slideshows for an art show specific to their school.
At the Paradise Center, artwork by Wells’ students include watercolor and acrylic paintings, weavings and collages. Some of her students used a printmaking technique with ink and Styrofoam plates and kept the results they liked best. Younger students used tempera paint, which washes out of clothes easily. Wells said she teaches ceramics to students as well, but she omits those pieces from the Paradise Center gallery since they’re breakable.
Wells collected 50 art pieces — the maximum for any school building — to display at the Paradise Center. In fairness to her students, and to represent the wide variety of projects completed at Cannon River STEM, Wells chooses pieces from each class section in each of the kindergarten through eighth-grade levels. A team of six people help her select which artwork to include.
No matter who she selects, Wells said her students show their support for classmates represented at the Paradise Center art gallery.
“They're all very excited. They can’t wait,” Wells said. “They know about the end of February I start handing out the letters to students who will have art hanging up ... They clap for each other, and we talk about how it’s a great opportunity for them to have their art recognized in the community and be seen.”