After two years, the clock has officially run out on an agreement between the city of Faribault and Allina Health that was intended to save one of the city’s most iconic but troubled structures.
Under an agreement approved in November 2018, Allina Health, which owns the Johnston Hall, would be free to seek a demolition permit from the city if no development agreement is reached by the city after two years. Yet for now, it appears that for now the building has earned at least a temporary reprieve.
Under the agreement, the duration of the agreement can be extended by 180 days if active negotiations are in progress. Under that provision, Developer Jason Palmby’s efforts to secure a tenant are expected to proceed with the backing of both Allina and the city.
Though the extension is automatic under the agreement, City Administrator Tim Murray brought the topic back to council because while the city continues to work with the Twin Cities-based developer to secure a tenant, no formal agreement has been reached.
Since January 2019, Palmby has worked with the city to analyze the viability of a potential project at Johnston Hall. Over that time, he’s met with contractors and architects as well as the State Historic Preservation Office and sought to identify funding sources.
As a developer, Palmby’s specialty is in the area of residential chemical treatment facilities. He previously redeveloped two historic buildings in Chaska for that use, and is in the process of completing a substance abuse rehabilitation center in Shakopee.
The idea that the historic structure could be effectively utilized as a chemical treatment facility didn’t start with Palmby. In 2018, Meridian Behavioral Health, which operates Beauterre Recovery Institute in Owatonna, looked into it as well. While it concluded that Johnston Hall would be too small for the type of facility it envisioned, Meridian indicated an interest in other properties in the Faribault area. However, the topic has not been discussed by Council since 2018.
After a year and a half of work, Palmby brought a plan to the Council in April that almost seemed too good to be true. Under the plan, Palmby would partner with a local service provider to build a new facility without cost to the city. The program garnered such enthusiasm from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission that it agreed to fork over its entire yearly budget to help smooth the process, by covering part of the cost of an extensive architectural review.
The $4 million project would have transformed Johnston Hall into a 35-bed residential chemical treatment facility for men with outpatient services for women. The facility would have included a cafeteria, meeting and therapy rooms, lodging units and a canine training/therapy program.
After struggling to find a Twin Cities-based service provider to staff the facility, Palmby identified two Faribault women who had recently started a substance abuse recovery service program, but operated as Sisters of Serendipity.
Mallory Fuchs, a chemical health specialist at Faribault High School, and Tracy Sunde had previously worked together previously in several settings, including at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault. Looking to expand their reach, Sunde connected with Fuchs to put a plan together. Had it proceeded on schedule, the project could have broken ground at the end of the summer, with a projected completion timeframe of one year.
Instead, Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen told the Council that there was “difficulties in cementing the relationship” between Palmby and the Sisters of Serendipity, so Palmby began his search for a new service provider.
Fuchs declined to comment for this story, but the Sisters of Serendipity’s Facebook page has gone dark. Meanwhile, Palmby plowed ahead with the task of looking for other potential providers, and met with one last week.
While expressing optimism that the meeting with a yet to be announced tenant could lead to an agreement, Palmby said that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in making it hard to secure a service provider.
“It’s very similar to a nursing home setting,” he said. “They can’t accept new patients, and so their revenue drops.”
Still, Palmby insisted that he remains fully committed to bringing the project to fruition. Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that Palmby’s effort also has the strong backing of Allina.
“Allina has been an active, willing partner over the course of these last two years,” she said. “They’ve definitely not put up any road blocks.”