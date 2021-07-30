Each year on the first Tuesday of August, people across the state are encouraged to strengthen relationships with law enforcement and neighbors.
Known to some as National Night Out, this type of celebration is referred to as Night to Unite. In Faribault nine neighborhoods will participate in the event along three other parties open to the public. One is hosted by The Congregational Church of Faribault and First English Church from 6 to 8 p.m., another is hosted by Buckham West, Faribault Chamber of Commerce, and Faribault Parks and Recreation from 5 to 7 p.m. and a third at Jefferson Elementary School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. hosted by Faribault Food Access Initiative.
The parties are meant to promote police-community partnership, neighborhood camaraderie and enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
The event hosted by the trio of Buckham West, Parks and Rec and the Chamber takes place at Buckham Center. It features free food, live music and activities for both children and adults, along with crime prevention mascots, the K-9 unit from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, and visits from city staff and elected officials. Emergency personnel and their vehicles will also be present.
Mona Kaiser, of Buckham West, said the event it hosts is a great way to reach people who may not have a neighborhood party to attend.
"That's the goal, we want them to feel like this can be their neighborhood," said Kaiser.
She anticipates a greater number of participants than usual, given the fact that everybody is looking forward to seeing each other again.
Over at 204 Second St. NW, The Congregational Church of Faribault and First English Lutheran Church's festivities will also include live music, along with games, hotdogs, root beer floats and popcorn.
Wanda Velishek, of First English Lutheran, believes it's important for all churches to work together for the betterment of the community, specifically for Night to Unite in the neighborhood, and to give back to the community. She feels the event is especially important given the fact many have been isolated for a year and a half.
"It's important for the community to feel safe and get out, being able to gather and be social with one another is very important," said Velishek. "Everyone is welcome, please join us. It will be a fun time for the community of Faribault."
A program of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, Night to Unite is designed to
• Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness
• Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts
• Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships and
• Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Organizers believe celebrating Night to Unite with local law enforcement and neighbors is a positive way to build and nurture the community.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said the police department is even more excited for this year's celebration due to their absence last year because of COVID-19.
The parties, Bohlen says, are a chance for officers to make positive connections with neighbors, and for neighbors to connect with each other. It also gives residents the opportunity to share concerns with local law enforcement or ask for updates on a particular topic.
"We encourage neighbors to get to know each other and go these events," said Bohlen.