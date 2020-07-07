While organizers joked that superstition may have played a role in canceling what would have been the 13th annual Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival, the culprit is no different that the virus that stomped out thousands of other exhibitions, fairs and festivals: the novel coronavirus.
Organizers, Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President Nort Johnson, on Tuesday announced the festival, normally held each August, has been cancelled.
"… The cards are stacked against us," they wrote in a Tuesday release.
"When we were planning for our 13th annual festival in 2020, never did we imagine the kind of roadblocks that we have run into. We were steadfast in our thinking and planning for a bigger year than last, as we always try. We were hoping that we would come out of this pandemic right before the festival and be waiting with a great time for you to celebrate with your friends and neighbors. … That is not going to happen.
"In the current state of things, Minnesota is looking at a possible statewide mask ordinance, meaning things are not getting better. Along with that, the federal government has not passed a resolution to allow organizers (to be held) harmless from COVID-19 lawsuits. This means that we cannot get insurance for the festival. At this current time, we are only allowed 250 people at the same event. … The state has not approved a liquor license for our event either."
Despite the news, Voracek and Johnson say they intend for Blue Collar to return in 2021, cracking that they may renumber the festivals and call it the 14th annual, to "get the superstitions out of the way."