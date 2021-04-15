Books have the power to break boundaries, and an online discussion group can take it a step further by literally getting readers on the same page.
A statewide book club called One Book | One Minnesota allows Minnesotans to access the same book for free online, without a library card, and participate in online discussions arranged by local libraries. Because the entire program is online, the program is accessible to patrons across the state whether or not their local library participates.
Buckham Memorial Library is among several libraries in the state participating in the program, which Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf offered for the first time last year. “Because of Winn Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo was the first book featured in 2020.
This time, the selected book is “Slider” by Minnesota author Paul Hautman. A middle-grade novel with comedic elements, the story follows a character named David who sets out to win a food-eating contest. David’s little brother, Mal, who is on the autism spectrum, also plays an important role in the story.
“It’s a funny book; I enjoy it,” said Buendorf, who has been reading the book for the first time along with participants. “And it’s neat to read it at the same time as everybody else, to think of how many people have been reading it.”
In his welcome video to the One Book One Minnesota community, Hautman said, “My book ‘Slider’ is about eating contests, sure, but mostly it’s about family dynamics, about a kid named David who discovers he’s not just the invisible middle kid in his family; he’s the linchpin, the one who holds it all together like the beef in a White Castle slider.”
As libraries across the state participate in the reading program, Ebooks Minnesota is offering the book for free through May 9. Hard copies are also available through independent book sellers throughout the state and at libraries.
Using One Book One Minnesota resources, librarians have several options for connecting “Slider” readers.
So far, Buendorf has created events on Facebook for two types of virtual discussions. One is a discussion board, where readers can post their comments in response to the provided prompts. The other, a virtual discussion scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 3, will follow a conversation guide. A few families have already signed up to attend this discussion, Buendorf said.
A major event of One Book One Minnesota is a statewide online conversation with the author himself, Pete Hautman. While the author event isn’t interactive, but instead similar to a webinar, participants have the opportunity to submit questions in advance when they sign up for the Zoom link. The free event is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Buendorf also decided to record herself reading a few chapters out loud at a time and posting the videos on the Buckham Memorial Library YouTube Channel. Viewers can read along while listening, since Buendorf includes the pages in the video clips.
“I’m really glad they’re doing this,” Buendorf said of the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, which made One Book One Minnesota possible. “It took a pandemic to get it going, but I hope we keep it; I think it’s cool that it exists. Even some towns will have just their own book clubs where they read the whole book as a group.”
One Book One Minnesota isn’t the only online book group offered at Buckham Memorial Library. Two other book clubs, Pizza and Pages for upper grades and Books and Brownies for lower grades, have been meeting via virtual platform during the pandemic.
The Owatonna Public Library, which participated in One Book One Minnesota last year, is instead gearing up for mostly virtual programming during the summer months. Children’s Librarian Darla Lager said four performers will visit the library over the summer, but children will have to watch the entertainers virtually due to COVID-19. While various book groups met at the library prior to COVID-19, Lager said the library itself did not host these clubs.
Both the Buckham Library and the Owatonna Public Library continue offering story time for young children virtually.
Another event Buendorf recommends to fans of Minnesota authors is the 2021 Minnesota Book Awards Virtual Ceremony. The event is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 via an online platform. The advantage to having the event online is that anyone can attend without paying a fee, but Buendorf said, “That is a really fun event to go to in person if you ever get the chance.”