Two southern Minnesota residents were killed in separate crashes Saturday, one in Rice County west of Nerstrand, the other in Goodhue County's Wanamingo Township.
David Otto Schultz, 48, was reportedly found by a family member shortly before 4 p.m. after he didn't return home as scheduled. According to a Monday release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Gates Avenue in rural Wheeling Township following a report of an ATV crash.
Initial investigation suggests Schultz was traveling southbound on Gates Avenue in a 2018 Polaris Ranger, entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting Schultz from the ATV and pinning him under it. Schultz was reportedly unresponsive when found by the family member. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the Sheriff's Office believes it to be a single-vehicle ATV crash. Schultz, the lone occupant, was not wearing a helmet nor was he restrained by the ATV’s restraint system.
The Wanamingo Township crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 52 and 415th Street.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a northbound SUV driven by Brent Edward Diderrich, 40, of Wanamingo, made contact with a southbound motorcycle driven by Nolan Elliott Osborne, 25, of Arlington.
Osborne, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene. Diderrich was not injured in the crash.
Both crashes remain under investigation.