Jim Glynn has been selected as the honored Faribault area veteran for Veterans Day 2021.
Glynn is also the “Last Man” of the Post 43 World War II veterans stemming from a tradition that began May 8, 1948 honoring all those who served in the war. The group met yearly and hoisted a toast to all who had fallen. Bottles of French cognac and Philippine rum, symbolic of the War in Europe and War in Japan supplied in appreciation of the American servicemen by those embassies, were passed on until the last man was left to drink them.
Glynn doesn’t drink anymore so the bottles and his last man records will go to the Rice County Historical Society Museum.
Born 1927 in Tyler, Minnesota, Glynn and his family lived there only a short time until drought and pestilence (grasshoppers) drove them off the farm to live with Glynn’s grandparents outside Faribault. Before long, they settled into a home of their own 4 miles east of Faribault. His father worked in the construction trades where Glynn may have inherited some of his many talents.
He reminisces often about life in the country, working for area farmers, walking to the Faribault High School while trying to fit in some sports.
Still very sharp of mind and body he has been busy writing his history, doing a little woodwork and waxing philosophically. He distinctly remembers people, events and places; has a large collection of memorabilia and detailed records of his many projects.
He remembers being at a neighboring farm the day news was received of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and one of the boys saying he was going to enlist in the Marines the next day. That boy, Chuck Carver, enlisted the next day and served in the South Pacific the entire war.
That was the attitude at the time, Glynn said, and most young men signed up as soon as they were eligible. Being 14 years old at that time, he had to wait until he turned 17, at which time he convinced his dad to sign off and went to the Post Office to enlist in the Navy.
A week after he graduated from high school and on his 18th birthday, Glynn was shipped out to the Great Lakes Training Center for three months of training, then onto a troop carrier steaming off to the Philippine Islands. The war ended while he was en route.
After that, he took assignments on a mine sweeper, a weather station PCE902 and then ended up in Hawaii where it all began. He was discharged in August 1946 and headed back to Faribault with some great experience and stories to tell. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia. They raised four children together. Widowed later in life, Glynn is remarried to his now wife, Donna.
After returning from his years in the service, Glynn began working at the Art Layman cabinet shop. When Layman died in 1949, Glynn and two others purchased the shop and renamed it Southern Minnesota Woodcraft. Over time and retirements, the Glynns became the sole owners. They sold the shop 50 years later, in 1999.
Being a jack of all trades and master of many, he still dabbles around in his warehouse, a museum in its own right. He has rebuilt two airplanes — and flew well into his mid 80s — as well as several vehicles and countless other detailed projects. Currently he can be found plunking away on an old typewriter in his shop documenting a life well lived.