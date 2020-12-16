Faribault High School this week announced Henry Schonebaum and Paige Ross as its nominees for the Minnesota State High School League’s 2020-21 ExCEL Award.
The award honors Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.
Schonebaum is the son of Daniel Schonebaum and Sigrid Nelson. He’s actively involved in the music department as a three-year member of the Philharmonic and Chamber orchestras, and has performed in the Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra, the Minnesota Youth Symphony and as an accompanist and soloist at his church.
He’s also participated in Link Crew and has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, served as a peer tutor and served on the park and recreation advisory board.
Schonebaum has competed as a member of the FHS soccer and track teams, the science and math teams, and is a member of DECA. He’s also a member of the Student Council and is treasurer of the National Honor Society.
“My favorite leadership quote comes from Nelson Mandela during his fight against the apartheid system. He says, “It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front.” In this quote, Mandela shows that the real strength of leadership does not come from the words you say, but the strength that your people perceive,” Schonebaum said. “When you lead from behind you may not be able to physically see the effect your actions take, but the underlying perception change is strong enough. In addition to this leadership quality, I believe that the basis of leadership comes down to the qualities of positivity, determination and humility.”
Paige Ross is the daughter of Mike and Tammy Ross. She has participated in numerous volunteer projects, including Toys for Tots, Feed My Starving Children, putting together care packages for military families, bell-ringing for the Salvation Army and coaching Little Falcons soccer.
At FHS, she holds leadership roles as a three-year member of the Student Council and director of community outreach for DECA. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society.
Ross has participated in soccer and served as captain the last three years and has also run track and served as manager of the girls hockey team.
Ross described a good leader as someone who is self-aware, has a positive attitude, is willing to learn, has a vision of what they want to accomplish, and leads by example. She displayed these traits in the summer of 2019 when she traveled to Puerto Rico to assist in the Hurricane Maria recovery effort.
“Seeing the pure happiness on people’s faces when we introduced ourselves and told them that we would be helping them will forever be in my mind. The people that I met helped me just as much as I helped them,” Ross said. “The stories they shared and the lessons they taught me will last a lifetime.”