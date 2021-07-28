Calls for diversity in policing have only grown louder in recent years, but in small cities like Northfield and Faribault, recruiting women and people of color is easier said than done.
Local police chiefs have expressed an interest in recruiting more diverse officers, but applications from minority officers are hard to come by. It's an issue Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn last week told the County Board of Commissioners his department struggles with as well.
A new program at the Northfield Community College Collaborative aims to change that. A joint effort between Riverland Community College and the Northfield Police Department, the NCCC program is bringing Riverland’s law enforcement education program into the community with the hope of creating a police department that reflects the community it represents.
About 17% of Northfield's population are non-white, according to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census. In Faribault, the Census Bureau estimates 31% are non-white; in Rice County as a whole it's almost 19%.
The Northfield Police Department has 23 licensed peace officers. Of that, two are people of color, two are female. Faribault's department has 35 licensed officers with one a person of color and four female. Of the 32 deputies in the Rice County Sheriff's Office, three are female. None would be considered a person of color, according to Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas.
"A high percentage of [students] are first generation college students for their families and also a high percentage of people of color, which are areas we've traditionally had difficulty in attracting," said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliot. "So the fact that their student body is highly made up of those folks, it really provided a good opportunity for us to work with a school that's already well established within the community of color here in Northfield."
After completing the part-time, three-year course, graduates will earn an associate's degree in law enforcement, the minimum needed for law enforcement officers to serve in the state of Minnesota. The NCCC program is open to all, but is taking aim at recruiting women and people of color with targeted scholarships and financial assistance.
"The money from (Women in Northfield Giving Support) will enable us to fully support and fully fund textbooks and tuition for about 10 students," said Northfield Community College Collaborative Director Sarah Lee. "In addition to that, we help students access various scholarships and various grants and help students find the best way to finance their education."
The Northfield-based program is targeted at encouraging local students to consider a career in law enforcement, but area communities can to benefit as well. Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen praised the program as a first of its kind opportunity in the local area to build a more diverse police force.
“I’m very supportive of it. Anytime we can get more candidates in a local field it tends to be local folks closer to home and schools,” said Bohlen. “So if there is a way we can draw in people from Northfield and Faribault and the South Metro, it gives us a more diverse and broader candidate pool for law enforcement.”
Police chiefs hope that the program in Northfield will encourage local candidates to stay local, rather than leaving for other communities like Mankato, Rochester, Austin and the Twin Cities that offer opportunities to graduate with a degree in law enforcement. While police officer training opportunities are available all over the state, they aren't in every community. When prospective candidates leave the community, the difficult task of recruiting diverse candidates becomes more challenging.
“It’s easy to say you want to be diverse and that you want to be a diverse workforce, but if you don’t have applicants that apply, it’s very difficult to hire diverse candidates,” said Bohlen. “I think that’s what every agency is struggling with.”
Potential recruits may also be dissuaded by the state's requirement to join law enforcement. Minnesota is one of a few that requires at least an associate's degree for licensed peace officers.
"A lot of these students that are coming have commitments at home or at work," said Elliot. "Family members, siblings, children — and so it makes it difficult to carry full-time, two-year college class loads. So we're spacing it out over three years so they can continue to live and work in the community while still obtaining that degree."
Though law enforcement have found some success in diversifying their pool of officers over the past 20 years, the number of people of color in policing continues to lag behind the proportion of minorities nationally. According to a 2019 Department of Justice report, 71.5% of local police officers identified as white in 2016, while 11.4% were Black and 12.5% were Hispanic. Among communities the size of Faribault and Northfield, 85% of officers were white while Black and Hispanic officers made up 6% of the force.
Gender disparities are even more lopsided. Just 12% of local officers nationwide are women. That number falls to 9% in communities with populations between 10,000 and 25,000.
“We need to do a better job," said Bohlen, "all of us in the state, to promote law enforcement as a noble, good profession and get more diversity and get local folks who want to come and serve their community."