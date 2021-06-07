A Faribault man who allegedly strangled someone he knew Saturday was charged with a felony Monday in Rice County District Court.
Jacob Michael David Martin, 27, is charged with domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Court documents state he was charged after a Faribault police officer was dispatched at about 7 p.m. Saturday to an apartment on an assault report.
Martin had allegedly verbally abused the victim along with punching and strangling the individual. The alleged victim reportedly had a swollen cheek, “golf ball-sized lump,” over an eye and other injuries.
Martin reportedly said that the victim had sprayed him with mace and kicked him in the face. Though he admitted to tackling the alleged victim, he reportedly said he had tackled the person and “that he possibly put his forearm against (the alleged victim’s) neck when they were outside, but denied putting his hands on her throat.”
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Martin at $5,000 Monday, contingent on him not using or possessing alcohol or drugs, signing a waiver of extradition, remaining law-abiding, and meeting other conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.
Martin was in Rice County jail as of Monday morning.
In other Rice County court reports,
• Victoria Susanne Smith, 28, of Northfield, is charged with third-degree drug possession in a public housing zone and fifth-degree felony controlled substance possession after she allegedly possessed 1.04 grams of heroin/fentanyl during a Dec. 12, 2020 traffic stop at Greenvale Place Apartments. She also reportedly possessed two baggies of marijuana and a marijuana pipe. She was charged Friday. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.