Following the lead of its Planning Commission, Faribault’s City Council is revisiting an ordinance designed to ensure historically appropriate signage but that’s inflicted significant costs on some downtown business owners.
Currently, the HPC reviews sign regulations in the Downtown Sign District. While it mostly overlaps with the current Historic Preservation District, the boundaries for the Sign District, first created in 1999, aren’t identical. Both boundaries are notorious for zig-zagging, and include some buildings but not others on the same block. Councilor Royal Ross called for the zone to be dramatically simplified, with four basically straight boundaries.
Ross’s plan would not move the sign district boundaries to match the Historic Preservation District boundaries. Currently, the city is in the process of adding a large swath of downtown to the National Register of Historic Places, providing another definition of “downtown.”
Potentially simplifying those boundaries was just one of three sign ordinance-related items discussed at Tuesday’ council work session. The second issue, and the most controversial, was how exactly downtown signs should be designed. Currently, downtown signs are required to include raised or recessed letters and a raised border. According to city staff, this requirement was intended to avoid homemade signs. In addition, such signs have long been a stylistic staple downtown.
Ross, who once owned his own sign making company, said that this restriction dramatically increases costs for business owners. He said that a much more cost-efficient way to go about it would be to allow business owners to put up flat signs with a raised border.
That idea is in line with the Heritage Preservation Commission’s recommendation, though not initial city staff recommendations. Councilor Janna Viscomi, among others, worried that allowing wholly painted signs downtown could have undesirable effects.
“That’s what we don’t want to see — more plywood (downtown),” she said with a laugh.
More controversial is a proposal to take away sign review powers from the HPC. Currently, all applicants in the downtown district must be granted a certificate of appropriateness by the HPC, but under the proposed new ordinance, that would no longer be necessary.
Both the HPC and Planning Commission will review the proposal before sending it back to council, and it’s unclear whether they will look on that idea favorably. HPC member Ron Dwyer says he thinks the HPC has an important role to play in reviewing signs.
“Governing the style of signs and keeping them consistent with the architecture in the district is a good idea,” Dwyer said. “If we can do that through the HPC, then that’s the place it should be done.”
At last week’s meeting, HPC Member Karl Vohs suggested the HPC would be “relieved” to no longer need to grant the certificates of appropriateness. However, HPC staff liaison Kim Clausen clarified that Vohs was only speaking for himself, not the HPC as a whole.
According to Clausen, the topic will likely be discussed at the HPC’s next regularly scheduled meeting. The Planning Commission is likely to discuss it soon as well, setting the stage for a proposed ordinance to come back to the council for approval.
When it comes to the HPC’s role in the sign ordinance, Sam Temple came down more in the middle. The HPC and Planning Commission member clarified that he isn’t strongly opposed to the HPC continuing to serve in its current role of sign review, he suggested that its time might be better spent elsewhere.
“Each commission has a limited amount of time and mental energy,” Temple said. “If the HPC were to no longer do the sign ordinance, I would be optimistic that we could fill that (time) with something that is very productive.”