A Montgomery man took a nap in between leading Rice County authorities on two pursuits, charges say. A police officer crashed during the first of the pursuits, which occurred in Lonsdale and Faribault on Friday.
Jose Agustin Cardona Merlin, 37, was charged with felony fleeing police this week in Rice County District Court. He also is charged with felony possession of ammunition after a felony conviction.
A Lonsdale police officer first tried to stop Cardona Merlin for driving after his license was revoked around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the charges say. Cardona Merlin allegedly led officers on a chase that reached up to 80 mph and continued for over 27 miles into Faribault.
The Lonsdale officer lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. The officer encountered ice and was not injured, Lonsdale Police Chief Jason Schmitz said. The squad sustained “significant damage,” he said.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued the pursuit, according to the court complaint. Deputies called off the chase as it reached Faribault.
A Faribault Police Department officer spotted Cardona Merlin coming out of the Maple Lawn Cemetery around 5 a.m. He allegedly fled again ― this time at a much slower speed.
He ran a stop sign at Faribault Road and Town Square Lane and a red light at Lyndale Avenue and Highway 60, the charges say. An officer then was able to force him to a stop by hitting the back quarter of his car ― a maneuver called a pursuit intervention technique.
Cardona Merlin reportedly asked a police officer: “Was you in the pursuit also ― the first one?” He admitted he fled, because he had a warrant, the charges say. He said he parked and went to sleep in between the pursuits.
A shotgun shell and an open container of beer allegedly were found in Cardona Merlin’s car. On his way to jail he became upset when informed that illegally possessing ammunition after a felony conviction would earn him the same charge as possessing a gun.
Cardona Merlin’s criminal history includes illegal gun possession and multiple assaults, one of which was on a police officer.