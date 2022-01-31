Sheila Lockler helps people through all stages of their path to substance abuse recovery. She is immersed in the Rice County community as she continues in her own recovery.
Lockler has been a member of the Recovery Corps for nearly two years and is planning on serving again next year.
Members of the Recovery Corps are people who have personal experience with the recovery process. Many still are recovering from addiction. Lockler joined AmeriCorps to help those in need.
“I am paying forward the help that I was given to start my recovery. I have been trying to help others ever since,” she said.
Lockler has been in recovery for 21 years. Every day she learns more about her own recovery process and does everything she can to make recovery easier for others.
“I’ve met a lot of people from all walks of life,” she said. “I’ve learned how to help people go from having nothing and feeling worthless to caring and loving themselves enough to take the hard journey of recovery.”
In her two years in the Recovery Corps, Lockler has worked at both the Northfield and Faribault Community Action Centers. These centers are dedicated to helping people in the community, whether the center is helping with food stability, recovery, housing or any of their other services.
Toby Anderson, family recovery support coordinator with the Northfield CAC, Recently became one of Lockler’s supervisors.
“She goes above and beyond,” Anderson said. “She is super motivated and caring about the clients that she works with. She‘s got a ton of ideas on how to make the process work better and support people.”
Lockler says she is able to “meet people where they are.” This means she regularly goes out and meets people where they are literally, but she also meets them at their own part of the recovery process.
“She is a point person in the recovery world,” Anderson said. “She can use her lived experience and give that to people new to the recovery world to show them that it is possible.”
Sometimes, meeting someone where they are means meeting someone, sitting down for a coffee and having a personal chat. Other times it means helping people to navigate the available resources for recovery assistance.
“People may need help finding a shelter or long term housing. They might have questions about their recovery or resources,” Anderson said.
Lockler helps reduce the stress of navigating available resources, especially for first-time users.
“I’ve learned about a lot of different resources all across Minnesota,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot about how to use motivational interviewing and talk to help people find their own answers. Only you know what works for you, but sometimes you need a push.”
Lockler said she is always thinking about how to make the CAC and her own services more accessible and effective. When it became clear that the community could benefit from a Narcotics Anonymous group, she stepped up.
“My partner and I started an NA group called the Great Escape so residents can come for help and not have to drive very far. The group meets every Wednesday at the United Church of Christ from 7-8 p.m.,” she said.
In her journey of longterm recovery, Lockler realized there was an opportunity for her to help others in similar situations.
“I was going to college to become a social worker, and this opportunity came about, and I grabbed it. Being at the CAC, I have connections right here. I work with the housing team and MOST — the mobile opioid support team — trying to make an impact by helping to fight the opioid epidemic,” she said.
Anderson said Lockler has “been a big help.”
“She has done a great job,” he said. “She’s been with my program and the mobile opioid support team, filling in gaps in our programs and with our clients.”