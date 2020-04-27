A new consolidation with Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative could save the Faribault School District about $150,000 annually.
By merging all three of the co-op's programs, special education students referred to it would come together in one common location: the former JCPenney space in the Faribo West Mall.
If all four school districts are part of the co-op approve of the consolidation, programming in the former JCPenney building would begin there this fall. The Faribault School Board was scheduled to approve the consolidation at its Monday meeting, and the Northfield, Medford and Owatonna school boards will review the consolidation in April or May.
“Right now the buildings have been great for what they’ve been, but we really are packed to the seams,” said Rob Dehnert, director of special services for the Faribault school district. “… A bigger space means more opportunity to move.”
Dehnert said consolidating the programs means eliminating the extra costs of maintaining three separate buildings — and each consolidating district would have a share in the savings. Instead of each building having its own administration, secretaries and other duplicated positions, just one of each role would serve the entire program under one roof.
On top of the convenience of location and the cost savings, Superintendent Todd Sesker believes the consolidation could open the door for higher quality programs for special education students.
“They’re programs for our students on ILPs (individualized learning plans) that are very high quality,” said Sesker. “The reason we know is mainly because we hired some outstanding teachers for the programs. We are able to keep those teachers for a longer period of time [by collaborating with CVSEC]. Prior to this co-op, a lot of those teachers were coming and going on a yearly basis.”
None of the districts that collaborate with CVSEC have enough students within these programs to justify starting their own programs, said Sesker. Instead, it makes sense to hire teachers to serve students in all four advisory school districts.
Dehnert said about 30 out of 90 the co-op's students are from Faribault, and the rest are from Owatonna, Northfield and Medford. Students can’t open enroll at CVSEC, he said, but instead need to be referred to the programs by school special education teams.
Currently, programming is stationed at three separate buildings — two in Faribault and one in Northfield.
The Laura Baker building in Northfield houses the CVSEC SUN (Students With Unique Needs) Program for students with significant cognitive or autism disabilities. Many of these students use communication devices and need extra one-on-one attention, according to Dehnert.
The Alexander Learning Academy in Faribault assists K-12 students with significant disabilities that may inhibit their learning in a traditional education setting. These students learn better in more structured settings with smaller class sizes, and social workers provide mental health services in the building. This space is so crowded, said Dehnert, there’s hardly enough room for new students.
The STEP (Secondary Transition Education Program) is located across from the Faribault Area Learning Center near Faribault Transportation. These students, age 18 to 21, attend STEP per recommendation from their high schools’ special education teams to learn basic employment and living skills following high school graduation. By moving this program to the Faribo West Mall, STEP students would have better access to retail experiences without needing to board a bus.
“The building rent for those will stop and shift over to the JCPenney building in Faribault if all schools approve,” said Sesker. “It’s a perfect space for our program.”