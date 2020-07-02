The Faribault Food Shelf is Channel One’s first partner food shelf to close during the coronavirus pandemic. But in a sense, Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Merritt believes Rice County is fortunate.
While some counties only depend on one food shelf, Rice County has a number of resources for families. However, even if there were only one food shelf in all of Rice County, Merritt said Channel One would set up mobile food shelves and make sure families have food.
“Prior to the food shelf closing, we had been in communication with various groups, making sure there was a plan to have enough food in the community,” said Merritt. “We’re confident we can meet families’ needs temporarily, and we’ve been working with various groups to figure out what the next steps will look like.”
The Faribault Food Shelf serves between 50 to 75 clients per month.
Much of the extra work of feeding Faribault’s families already started in the spring, as a response to the pandemic. The Faribault Public Schools’ meal distribution program will continue to help families ensure there’s food on the table during Minnesota’s stay at home orders as long as resources remain available. The Truck to Trunk Coronavirus Food Assistance Program offers free produce, dairy and meat products 11 to noon every other Thursday from July 9 to Aug. 20 at the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot.
Sandy Malecha, senior director of Healthy Community Initiative of Northfield, said these programs have helped families access food while various partners in the project connect with families and discover their biggest needs.
Working with different community partners and coming together as a community has been wonderful, said Malecha, and she hopes the need for food security remains at the forefront of participants’ minds into the fall.
“I think there is concern about what will happen in September,” said Malecha. “We just want people to continue their generosity and keep the effort in mind.”
Community partners are looking at a wide variety of models rather than a traditional “brick and mortar” food shelf, said Malecha. Faribault Public Schools will likely collaborate with the effort, and whatever model selected will be conducive to those with language and transportation barriers.
As a next step, Malecha said HCI and other local partners will host community feedback sessions and reach out to those who have dealt with food insecurity for input. Sessions will be in English, Spanish and Somali. Those who come to the mobile distribution site will also receive surveys regarding their opinions on a future food shelf model.
A group in Rice County, organized by the SNAP educator of the University of Minnesota Extension Office, has been meeting the past several months to discuss local food needs. Merritt said the group started in September, before the Faribault Food Shelf closed, which has helped bridge some gaps.
HealthFinders, new partner for Channel One, has taken over the responsibility of distributing food boxes for the Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS). Starting in August, seniors can pick up their commodity food boxes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays at 1415 Town Square Lane, Faribault. In the interim, seniors will receive information from Channel One about where to get the boxes.
Josh Ramaker, Rice County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership coordinator, has been in touch with local nutritional programs to develop a list of emergency food resources throughout the county. That list in its entirety is available at bit.ly/2Aunbio.
Merritt also encourages families who have experienced a layoff or other difficulties during the pandemic to apply for Pandemic EBT if they have students who normally qualify for free and reduced lunches. The deadline for the application has been extended to July 31 and can be accessed at mn.p-ebt.org/en/.
“We’re so grateful to the local partners in the community who are stepping up, and to Faribault Food Shelf,” said Merrit. “… I’m really excited for this group to come together to figure out how to serve families in Faribault.