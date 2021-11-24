Jeremy Chavis believes that shopping locally is about more than supporting a small business. Oftentimes, it leads to a better price, and ensures service and support after the sale.
Small Business Saturday is traditionally held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving in one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and business owners encourage shoppers to think of local merchants and to keep money in the community.
At places like Faribault Vacuum & Sewing Center, owner Chavia says they’ve learned how to meet customers’ specific needs. After all, they’ve been in business for 40+ years. This gives customers the opportunity to compare and test one product versus another, as well as get the service and support Chavis says can’t be found online.
Monica Haynes, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says small independent retailers return more than three times as much money per dollar in sales to the local economy than chain competitors. In short, Haynes says, shopping at local, independent retailers creates more revenue for local businesses and more local jobs.
According to an economic impact analysis by the American Independent Business Alliance, 48% of each purchase at local independent businesses was recirculated locally.
“Just by the nature of being local, small businesses are investing in their local economy,” said Hayes. “Small, independent businesses are more likely to purchase inputs (goods and services) from local suppliers and distributors, are more likely to hire a local workforce, and are more likely to do business with local financial institutions than are businesses with headquarters elsewhere. These things add up to a bigger multiplier for every dollar spent by the local business.”
Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director, Marketing Manager and Main Street Coordinator, said for every dollar spent locally, 70% of that stays right in town and circulates back into the community, as employees are paid, who in turn shop at a locally owned business, and so forth.
“It’s such a great asset for the community to have these dollars moving through the community,” said Nygaard. “An impact is seen when money is spent locally.”
Nygaard feels one thing people learned most from the shutdowns last year is how valuable it is to have locally made products that are readily available and not have to worry about shipping costs or potential delays because shipping companies are understaffed.
“It showed vibrancy in businesses, and if you want the community to have those businesses, now is the time to support them,” said Nygaard. “Whether it be purchasing a gift certificate, novelty items for yourself, or it might mean dining out or grabbing an item to go.”
Full circle
Fashions on Central, which sells gently used clothing and accessories for men and women with all proceeds going to the Buckham West, is just one of many examples of how profits stay in the community.
Buckham West Executive Director Mona Kaiser says Fashions on Central has been a downtown business for more than 20 years, and that the shop and senior center are in a unique situation because its revenue helps fund a nonprofit.
“Longevity has proven that we have a good product, people like the concept,” said Kaiser of the gently-used store. “It’s a great concept, the money raised goes to support us, and shows we have something good going on in downtown Faribault.”
About 90% of those who work in the store are volunteers. Kaiser said COVID hit the store pretty hard, and that they were forced to close for a while.
“The fact we are coming back is exciting for us and the volunteers. Donations are through the roof, and people are always very generous,” said Kaiser. “There’s a nice variety of things coming in, so every time you come, you’ll see something different.”
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and donations are accepted during store hours.
Mark Douglas, owner of Douglas Diamonds & Fine Jewelry in Faribault and Owatonna, finds several important reasons for shopping local.
If people only buy products online, or don’t shop local, and if local businesses don’t make enough to stay open or be profitable, that service might no longer be available. In his case, that would mean services like jewelry and watch repairs.
“If that service goes away because that business can’t sell enough product, that really hurts the community,” said Douglas. “People would have to travel a much farther distance to get that service. It’s a pretty important ingredient in any healthy community.”
Douglas also prefers in-person interactions, and loves to meet the people he serves, all things that are lost when ordering online or by catalog.