While key portions of the data remain behind wraps, the 2020 Census painted a picture of modest growth across South Central Minnesota, driven by a trend of rapid diversification.
Although local population growth was not as robust as those seen in the Twin Cities metro, let alone fast growing parts of states like Texas or Florida, Rice, Steele, Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties all posted growth rates of roughly 2% to 5% over the last decade.
The exception was Waseca County, which shrunk by less than 1%. However, as Waseca City Administrator Lee Mattson was quick to note, the unusual decrease in the population appears to be attributable in large part to a decline in population at the city’s federal correctional facility.
Notably, almost all local communities reported a decrease in the number of self-identified white residents even as they reported overall growth. Notable exceptions were Lonsdale and Dundas, both of which saw their overall populations jump by roughly 25%.
In Rice County, the shift towards increased diversity took place at a particularly rapid pace. Faribault, the share of white residents dropped by a stunning 15 points, from 83% to 68%, while in Northfield the share of white residents dropped by 13 points, from 89% to 76%.
Outside of Dundas and Lonsdale, Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha noted that the county did not see the kind of robust population growth it had from 2000-2010, even though the local job market has been strong in recent years.
Malecha attributed the limited growth to the timing of the 2008 Financial Crisis, which brought a housing bubble to a crashing halt and stunted housing growth for several years thereafter. Given the circumstances, Malecha was pleased to see some growth in Rice County, even if it was modest.
Eric Guthrie, a Senior Demographer with the Minnesota Demographic Center, was unsurprised by the local numbers and said they were very much in line with well-established trends seen across the state over the last several decades.
“This is not something that's happened suddenly, it's a long term trend,” he said, noting that the share of non-white Minnesotans has increased from around 10% in 2000 to more than 20% now.
While the Census Bureau produces high quality estimates on a yearly basis through its American Community Survey, Guthrie noted that the census provides the foundational data for those estimates as well as analyses produced by his office.
Data from the census is also pivotal because it is directly used to allocate funding for a variety of federal and state programs, as well as in the redrawing of district lines at the state, federal and even local levels.
St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said he was pleased that his city had enjoyed a robust census count after significant community engagement, which highlighted St. Peter’s growth and increased diversity.
“The data the census provides is important to St. Peter in a lot of ways,” he said. “It will certainly help to ensure that funds are distributed appropriately.”
Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker noted that the data is also invaluable for city planning and provides crucial information for the private sector as well. Klecker said that while the pace of growth has picked up in recent years, it was more modest overall during the decade.
“This gives us a better understanding of who we are and where we're going,” he said. “We’ve seen growth, but it’s been slow growth.”
In Waseca, Mattson emphasized that while the raw population numbers might show a slight decline, the city remains vibrant and has seen significant growth in recent years. While noting that household size has decreased, he touted several recent housing developments as signs of robust growth.
“We're looking at growth going forward, at adding substantially to the housing stock,” he said. “There’s a lot of positive signs for the future.”