Budgeting for a possible pandemic wasn’t a thought for Faribault School Board members last year, but funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help make ends meet.
The district has received approximately $676,000 in funding through the CARES Act. Much of this funding will benefit the district and its families from a technological standpoint while other funds will be used to prepare teachers for the school year ahead.
Andrew Adams, district director of operations and finances, presented a breakdown of CARES Act during Monday’s virtual School Board meeting. Adams primarily focused on the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding within the CARES Act. Both became available March 13 and remain available until Sept. 30, 2022.
Faribault Public Schools received $77,037 in GEER funding as a result of COVID-19. The district may use this funding to expand its technological capacity to meet students' needs, so the district will use this for increasing its broadband network. The funding will also be used to improve the summer school ratio to six students per teacher, at the most.
ESSER funding is broken down into three pieces: 90% formula-based funding, 9.5% grant-based funding and a remaining .5% the state uses to administer funds. Approximately $584,000 was allocated to Faribault Public Schools in ESSER formula funding and $15,000 in grant funding, which have 12 allowable uses in statute. Priorities include technology, summer school programming, mental health support in schools and coordination of preparedness.
As discussed at a previous School Board meeting, the district will use CARES funding to provide one to one iPads for all elementary school students. Should the district resume distance learning at any point in time, students won’t need to share devices with their siblings if they each have their own tablet. Approximately $289,000 in CARES Act funding will cover the purchase with an additional $3,800 used for cases.
Adams said the district has not needed to put CARES Act funding toward hot spots. So far, the district has paid for the monthly cost of hot spots with a $12,000 donation from the Faribault Diversity Coalition, and the district has been working with a local internet provider to explore affordable or potentially free internet options for families.
ESSER funding alone will cover the cost of two technology support staff members during the summer as well as the health and safety manager the district hired for the 2020-21 academic year. High School staff contracts were also extended for the 2019-20 school year as a result of coronavirus.
Nicole Yochum, human resources director, explained that high school staff needed to prepare for virtual graduation in June on top of preparing for seven-period day scheduling, so “They were the ones who had the greatest need.”
Approximately $321,000 in ESSER funding will allow for three days of professional development training for teachers.
Portions of the GEER and ESSER funding will need to be held in escrow until the federal ruling is decided upon between the state and the federal governments, Adams said. The budget he prepared did not factor in that additional $164,000.
Budget adjustments
On Monday, the School Board approved a budget increase of $40,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for the 2020-21 school year.
The PPE would include masks, sanitizer, face shields, wipes, and Plexiglass for customer service tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Health and Gov. Tim Walz have mandated the use of PPE for employees at a school setting for the fall.
Another budget adjustment, which FHS Principal Jamie Bente requested, was an increase of $15,000 for the school's new hybrid model, which has the working title “Falcon Online.” The funding, which FHS would take from the general fund, would cover the cost of new seating, allowing for students to take online classes on site. The program was developed in response to some students preference for distance learning after experiencing it during the pandemic in the spring.
“It might be that [students] take four classes physically in the building and two online classes, and we want to make sure we have a spot for them,” Bente said. “… There may be some students who choose to go 100% online. We’re trying to set up as a part-time online piece at this point.”