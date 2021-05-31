When Ryan Iverson graduated from college in December 2019, he was excited and ready to get his career started.
"I knew I wanted to go into physical therapy since I was 16," Iverson said. "I am one of those classic stories where I was an athlete who had a sports injury and had to go to therapy. During all that I realized this was kind of a cool process of things I needed to do to get back to doing the stuff I want to do."
Shortly following his graduation, the Montgomery native was hired as a physical therapist for the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute with District One Hospital in Faribault,. After roughly five weeks of "getting up to speed" on how things work at the facility, Iverson couldn't wait to do the work he had been preparing for years to do.
"I had about two weeks of 'normal' with a full caseload," Iverson said. "Then COVID-19 hit."
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that effectively shut down a bulk of businesses, services and events throughout the U.S. by the end of March, Allina Health began quickly scaling back services that weren't deemed essential or emergency at all its facilities. This was largely to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and to ensure that hospitals would have appropriate resources during anticipated peak periods.
Unfortunately for newcomers like Iverson — as well as many other healthcare employees — this meant he was going to be furloughed.
"I really didn't know the impact this was going to have in the beginning," Iverson said of the pandemic. "Personally I thought I would just have to wait it out a few weeks. I guess I was kind of naive, but eventually it settled in that this wasn't going to just go away."
Knowing he would likely be the first up on the chopping block for layoffs as the newest hire in his department, Iverson was quick to volunteer to be cross-trained in cleaning hospital rooms and other custodial-like work for the hospital.
"Our department was almost immediately shut down or we were told that we would be on 'pause' until the end of April," Iverson said. "But you could see that this was a volatile situation and it was impacting the staff, so it was just sort of logical to find a way to help."
After spending a few weeks helping out with odd jobs where and there, Iverson gained a whole new respect for that staff that cares for the facilities and keeps them up and running.
"That part of the hospital staff doesn't get thanked nearly enough," Iverson said. "We would not be able to operate without them."
Iverson said that he figured showing that he was willing to go the extra mile and pitch in where there was need would be a good way to show he was committed to his career with Allina, but his supervisor said it's obvious that this is just the way Iverson is wired.
"Ryan just has this extremely flexible, can-do attitude," said Jayde Sharpe, District One rehab services manager. "He's always ready to jump in and do what needs to be done — and he doesn't even have to be asked to do it."
Sharpe said that when she had to let her staff know that they would be furloughed in mid-April that it was one of the hardest days of her career, especially because there was "absolutely no guarantee" that any of her employees would be able to come back or that they would want to. With Iverson, however, she said it was never a worry.
"I would be calling my staff every month just to check up with them and let them know that we're still unable to give them work," Sharpe said. "All of them, Ryan included, were always positive and just thanked me for keeping them in the loop and being honest."
Though Iverson's furlough meant he wouldn't be helping with the cleaning anymore, he said he felt it was important to try to remain positive. Laughing it off, Iverson said that he tried to be grateful for the time to himself that he never got in-between graduating and starting his physical therapy career.
"Nine weeks," Iverson said of his time off from work. "I spent more time fishing than I ever have before in my life."
While Iverson said he is aware that most people felt a genuine sadness during the pandemic for a variety of reasons — including people in the same situation as him — he took it upon himself to take it one day at a time and capitalize on the freedom he had to read, spend time outdoors and spend quality time with his then-fiancee, now wife, Lexi.
"It's a choice you have to make," Iverson said. "You can either sit around and wait and be sad, or you can make the most of it. I figured that all this free time is something that is never going to happen again, so I decided to make positive choices instead of festering over the circumstance."
When Iverson got the call to return to work in the second half of June, however, he acknowledged that it was a "good call to get."
"It was such a good feeling to come back to work, even though I had only just started before I left," Iverson said. "I don't want to say I took my job for granted, but I do think sometimes a person doesn't realize what you have is so good until it's gone."
Sharpe said when Iverson returned he brought his positive attitude with him, which was appreciated as he had to pick up an entire caseload upon his return.
"Ryan is extremely knowledgeable in this field which makes him so easy to work with," Sharpe said. "I had no concern that he wouldn't be able to pick up at that pace, and we get comments from patients about how much they appreciate him and his understanding of the physical therapy process all the time."
It appears that Iverson's willingness to do what needed to be done also picked up exactly where he had left it in the spring. In October when Rice County saw another big surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital was dealing with being at near capacity and short staffed with nurses. Sharpe said they were essentially desperate simply to have "more helping hands."
According to Sharpe, the young physical therapist typically finishes his normal shift at Courage Kenny and then changes into scrubs and works as a type of "nursing assistant" at the hospital until late into the night.
"I know at one point he had put in over 110 hours on one pay period," Sharpe said. "He was there just to help wherever he was needed, even if it was just helping people go to the bathroom."
Iverson doesn't seem to view his service as anything more than the right thing to do when working in healthcare and serving others.
"Given the scale of 2020, I feel like this has shown that as an organization and a group that we can get over most everything," Iverson said. "And we can do it with success and creativity, which leaves everyone feeling more confident in navigating a variety of changes and being able to adapt."