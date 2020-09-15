Masonic Lodge No. 9 will get a little help from Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority as it deals with a speed bump in its plans to move into an historic downtown building.
Last year, the Masons left behind the historic building at Central Avenue and Third Street NW in a decision that was difficult for many members. Incorporated in 1856 as one of Minnesota’s first Masonic Lodges, the Masons moved into the building in 1875.
Ever since then, the second and third floor of the building had housed the Lodge. But like many service organizations, the Masons have seen their numbers decline drastically, with rolls that once stood at nearly 300 around the turn of the century down to roughly 60. Instead of hanging onto the old building, the Masons sold it to local developer Todd Nelson who owns more than 50 units in Faribault and other properties throughout Rice County.
Mason Jonathan Wood, who owns a construction business, worked hard to maintain the building. Still, the list of repairs and maintenance issues that built up over the years was long and expensive, stretching the organization’s budget. Wood expressed optimism that with far less building space to maintain, the Masons could look forward to a future with a focus on serving the community. First though, the Masons would have to make their way into the new building — and renovate it to suit its needs.
Just like the Mason's former home, which had a variety of shops on the ground floor below the Masonic Temple, the new building will include a commercial rental space on the ground floor. The floor plan is also set to include a second-floor apartment, behind the Masonic office.
Originally built in the 1880s as a mortuary, the historic building at 24 Third Street has served many uses over the years. It was sold to the Masons by Jim Jasinski, who owns the building next door, formerly Grampa Al’s. Jasinski bought the building with the anticipation that it could be used in a potential expansion of Grampa Al’s. However, that never came to fruition and the building was only minimally maintained, increasing the uncertainty regarding repair and upgrade costs.
Unfortunately for the Masons, the building’s boiler turned out to require nearly $15,000 in repairs. By contrast, the Masons budgeted $500 for radiator repair, after three contractors expressed confidence that the boiler could easily be fired up.
The Masons submitted a request for the full $15,000 to the HRA, however, the Authority’s members felt the request was excessive, particularly given that no established program or relationship with the Masons exists and only one new housing unit would be created.
Authority member Narren Brown drew the line at the $5,000 per project the HRA traditionally provides in assistance for Habitat for Humanity, arguing that any aid should be below that amount. Fellow member Loni Ahlers agreed wholeheartedly.
“I think it would create ruffles in the community if they find out we shelled out 15k for a program we don’t even have funding for,” she said.
Ultimately, just $2,500 in assistance was given to the Masons. While they provided less than 20% of the requested amount, the HRA encouraged the Masons to seek funding from other city sources like the Heritage Preservation Commission and the Economic Development Authority.
Although the amount may have been much smaller than what was asked for, Wood, who is a city councilor and HRA member, but abstained from the decision-making process, expressed gratitude for the award.
“Truth be told, we’re very happy to be receiving the $2,500 from the HRA,” he said. “Just the fact that we were acknowledged and awarded something is a huge blessing.”
Still, Wood said that accessing other funds will be a challenge. While the EDA does have some funds available, and the Masons plan on applying for those, those dollars are designated for exterior renovations.
Likewise, the Masons plan on meeting with the HPC to discuss potential options with regard to Historic Preservation tax credits. But although the building is in the historic district, Wood said that the Masons’ status as a nonprofit organization could limit the aid available.
To make up the remaining amount, Wood said it’s likely that the Masons will have to rely even more on volunteer labor than they were planning on. Already, much of the time and many materials for the full interior remodel have been donated by the Masons themselves.
While Wood said the group isn’t opposed to more volunteer labor because of the importance of the project, he said that it will likely push the timeline for completion back from November into potentially December or January.
“We’ll have to make that up by doing the painting inside ourselves, and doing the flooring ourselves,” he said. “Whereas had we been able to sub that out, we could have done that in a much quicker timeframe.”