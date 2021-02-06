As a painter, Michon Weeks works to see what her mind can think and imagine as concretely as possible. Through using familiar objects from her surroundings as subject matter, her works of art often consist of a materialized view of each object through paints, tools, hands, brain, senses, heart and gut.
Weeks, born and raised in Washburn, Iowa, Michon Weeks moved to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where she earned a master’s in drawing and painting. Her work has been shown around the country, including galleries and museums in Miami, Indianapolis and New York City, as well as in many Twin Cities locations. She teaches studio art at St. Olaf College and lives in Northfield with her husband, David.
Always bearing an interest in art, Weeks remembers often drawing as a kid and knowing right from the beginning of college art is what she wanted to study. She also took numerous art classes in middle/high school when applicable.
Teaching art for over 20 years now, Weeks loves giving students a chance to be creative and draw on their own interests, as opposed to writing papers and taking exams.
“I love teaching art,” said Weeks. “I think students like taking art courses because they tend to enjoy them.”
In 2012, before teaching at St. Olaf, Weeks taught at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall for about 16 years. Currently, she teaches an array of studio art classes like drawing, figure drawing, advanced drawing and senior studies, a capstone course for seniors to prepare a big, final project. Weeks has also led some study abroad programs, most recently in New Zealand and Australia last February-March, though her time in Australia was cut short because she of COVID-19. Next up, Weeks plans to lead an “Art in Context” course in Florence, Italy.
An artistic approach
Along with teaching, Weeks is also busy creating pieces for a show at the Casket Art Factory space in Minneapolis next month.
She is in the process of making six small paintings using egg tempera — a permanent, fast-drying painting medium consisting of colored pigments mixed with a water-soluble binder medium, usually with a glue-like material such as egg yolk — on wood panels. She said this paint was used before the advent of oil paint. It has to be painted on a rigid surface, like a wood panel, because it could crack, since it’s not as flexible as oil or acrylics. Instead of using the standard gesso as a primer to make the surface slightly textured and ready to accept the paint, Weeks uses a traditional chalk-like gesso, which absorbs the paint to create a specific effect.
For inspiration for the upcoming show, Weeks looked at old orthodox icons from the 11th-14th centuries in areas like Russia and Greece. Those icons have also been painted with egg tempera.
“I’m really fascinated with them. I’ve been studying those and making my own paintings inspired by them, creating them in a new version,” said Weeks. “While asking what it means to be a human, I am also looking to see what kind of wisdom I have, through going deeper on the path of ancestors that have gone before me. I hope to find something hopeful for us one day.”
One specific icon Weeks points out is one in Russia, the Virgin of Vladimir in Constantinople. She said in Moscow, that icon was considered a national source of protection for the city and people of Moscow, that they believed it aided against disease/military battles. Weeks found that aspect fascinating, especially during a pandemic. She felt it would be great to be able to protect her own city with something like that.
“My paintings are inspired by those, but they are more abstracted. You can tell what the subject is, but it’s not as clear,” added Weeks.
As an artist in society, Weeks finds asking good questions an important role, and using art as a form of inquiry, like asking what it means to be a human. When painting, Weeks finds a sense of humility and humbleness as it’s sometimes difficult to make a good painting.
“You have to be aware of your own limitations and failing, but still be hopeful, despite your feelings,” said Weeks. “I’m always trying to make a really good painting and have a clear understanding what my connection is with the world in terms of my painting.”
Looking ahead at the rest of the year, Weeks hopes to do a better job of sharing her work via online platforms like Instagram, and be more confident about it. As a teacher, she finds it important to continue learning new items, fearing she might otherwise stagnate. Weeks believes it’s always important to be there for the students in that way.