An Owatonna man was pulled from Cannon Lake Saturday after disappearing under water, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Department.
Witnesses reportedly told Sheriff's deputies that Edelgard Mejia, 46, showed signs of distress while swimming at the Shager Park beach around 1:30 p.m. before slipping under water. Mejia’s family members and bystanders quickly located him in approximately 5 feet of water, pulled him to shore and started CPR.
First responders arrived and reportedly provided care to Mejia who was unresponsive. Mejia was reportedlytransported by air ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. His condition is unknown at this time.
Rice County deputies were assisted at the scene by Faribault Police and Fire departments, Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
The National Safety Council advises swimmers keep these safety precautions in mind:
• Don't go in the water unless you know how to swim; swim lessons are available for all ages
• Never swim alone
• Learn CPR and rescue techniques
• Make sure the body of water matches your skill level; swimming in a pool is much different than swimming in a lake or river, where more strength is needed to handle currents
• If you do get caught in a current, don't try to fight it; stay calm and float with it, or swim parallel to the shore until you can swim free
• Swim in areas supervised by a lifeguard
• Don't push or jump on others
• Don't dive in unfamiliar areas
• Never drink alcohol when swimming; alcohol is involved in about half of all male teen drownings, according to KidsHealth.org