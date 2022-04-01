Faribault resident Otto Luknic he has missed out on a lot over the last several years due to his hearing loss.
While able to hear that there's noise, the 80-year-old was unable to get clarity on what was being said.
That all changed for Luknic Thursday afternoon when he was given hearing aids from the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.
The fitting took place at the Faribault Beltone Clinic, located at 220 Central Ave. The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation is a charitable organization that donates hearing instruments to people in need of hearing help but cannot afford the cost of hearing aids.
The minute the hearing aids were placed in Luknic's ears, Nick Weber, one of the owner's of Beltone Faribault said he saw an immediate difference in Luknic's facial expressions and body language.
"His world opened up," Weber said after the fitting. "It's so much easier for him to communicate now."
Tanya Gottlieb, a licensed hearing instrument specialist with Beltone, provided the fitting for Luknic. She said fittings are her favorite part of the job because they are always so rewarding.
Luknic's son, Matt, joined him for the fitting and was relieved knowing the difference the hearing aids will make in his father's life.
"He's missed so much," Matt said. "These will make a big difference.".
Otto also was relieved and said he can hear "way better" now.
Gottlieb said some adjustments will need to be made until Otto's brain learns to recognize all of the different new sounds. They will gradually raise up the hearing instruments to meet his prescription, while giving Otto time to get used to the new additions in his life.
Following the fitting of the hearing aids, Gottlieb had Otto practice putting the hearing aids in and out on his own. He was also required to know how to plug them into the charger.
Many modern hearing aids no require batteries. Weber said so many technology advances have been made over the years to allow for easier usage, especially for those unable to remove tiny batteries on their own.
Patients come to Beltone for a hearing test. Then licensed hearing instrument specialists identify the extent of the patient's hearing loss and the lifestyle they live. Both elements dictate the level of technology needed for that particular patient.
Beltone has been in business for 82 years. Through those eight decades, there has been plenty of research and technology that have changed the hearing instruments. Hearing aids can now connect to smartphones so patients can listen to music or talk on the phone hands free.
For some patients with profound hearing loss they refer them to consider cochlear implants (an electronic device that partially restores hearing).
The most popular style of hearing aid is the receiver-in-ear, which features a tiny casing that hides behind the ear and connects via a miniature transparent tube to a tiny component in the ear canal.
Gottlieb said the retail value of those are $9,000. For Beltone, Weber estimates that cost around $7,000. He said they work with insurance, and offer leasing for as low as $50.
"We want to help people hear," Weber said. "We have technology for all different budgets."
Like cellphones, Gottlieb said hearing aids have to be upgraded. She recommends upgrades every three to six years for most.
Weber said patients receive annual hearing tests and typically see licensed hearing instrument specialists every four months to make sure everything is working correctly.
Along with being able to hear speech and noise, Weber said hearing aids improve longevity.
Scientific studies have shown that the use of hearing aids reduce the risk of cognitive decline and of developing dementia.
Weber said there was a stigma with hearing aids when he got into the industry in 2004, but the stigma seems to be getting less and less every year.
"Everyone has some type of headphones or ear buds in their ears now," Weber said. "We deliver the whole spectrum big box stores don't always do. We offer a custom mold that fits comfortably in the ear."