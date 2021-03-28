Despite the challenges of the pandemic, a new report from State Auditor Julie Blaha’s office notes that local governments have seen their budgets remain relatively stable, and that more help is on the way from the federal government to deal with potential aftershocks from the pandemic.
Blaha’s annual “State of Main Street” report analyzes local government finances based on 2021 budgets passed last year. According to it, the reliance of local governments on property taxes has increased over the last year, and they now comprise a majority of revenues for cities. Even as a robust housing market has helped to insulate local governments from the challenges of the crisis, the report argues that lawmakers should be careful about pulling state aid to cities and counties and instead should look at further stimulus measures to support communities.
As Blaha notes, significant impact is likely to be felt for years to come as a result of the pandemic, particularly when it comes to the hardest hit businesses. She said that it’s not uncommon for property values to feel delayed impacts as a result of crises.
Other revenue sources, including local option city taxes and fees, have declined significantly. Larger communities have been hit harder by the loss of these revenues, with those located in the Twin Cities metro hit hardest of all.
Overall, city and county budgets are roughly flat across the state after years of increases. A significant amount of that shift locally appears to have come not from cuts but from a reduction in provision of services in areas such as parks and recreation.
Owatonna Finance Director Rhonda Martin said that when the pandemic hit, the city immediately made reductions in spending and staffing. Aside from the city golf course, which largely remained open, Owatonna’s parks and recreation programs were hit hard. As the pandemic and associated restrictions have begun to recede, Martin said that participation has again risen. In its 2021 budget, the city laid out projected revenues and expenses in line with a relatively normal year.
“I think people are ready to get back to normal activities, even as safety is first foremost,” she said. “And I do expect our revenues to return.”
While some departments may have been more strapped for cash, Rice County Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell noted that others did not spend all of the dollars allotted to them under the 2022 budget allowing that money to be made available for other initiatives.
With help from the federal CARES Act, local governments also invested significantly in assistance for those who were struggling. The city of Faribault alone put together grant programs which provided more than $1 million in help for renters, businesses and nonprofits. Owatonna and Rice County also created programs for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
Business assistance grants at the county level were popular as well. However, counties also had to spend a large portion of the assistance they received to cover expenses incurred by health departments due to the virus.
The American Rescue Plan signed earlier this month into law by President Joe Biden is set to offer more relief for cities and counties. More assistance for local government had long been a priority for Congressional Democrats, but had previously been blocked by Republicans.
Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg said that a committee of two commissioners and three county staff will dig into the details. At this point, many of the details remain unknown, but the funding is believed to be more flexible than with the federal government’s prior package.
Owatonna’s Martin suggested that the dollars could even be used to cover the loss in revenue suffered by the city’s parks and recreation departments, which came out to roughly $500,000. Small business relief is expected to be a priority as well.
Funding could come in amounts similar to those received under the CARES Act, but half would come this year and half next. Golberg said there’s no rush to spend the money, as the final deadline isn’t until 2024 and many uncertainties still abound.
“How we’re going to need to spend these funds over the next three and a half years?” he asked. “What is the rest of the vaccine rollout going to look like, and what other costs are we going to incur? As with so much about COVID, we just don’t know.”