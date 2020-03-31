Backed by support from the Faribault community, three friends are donating care packages to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mallory Fuchs, Vicky-Lee Coon and Molly Mackay created Breakroom Baskets for Faribault Heroes to spread hope and appreciation to health care workers, emergency responders and others whose jobs still involve interacting with the public.
With donations from the community, each basket will be filled with $150 worth of "goodies," such as Arbonne protein bars and fizz sticks for energy, hydration packets, lotions, Mighty Fine Coffee from Faribault, cleaning supplies and gift cards to places like local shops like Caribou Coffee, Bluebird Cakery, Central Ave Nutrition and more, to also support local businesses. Those who donate a total of $150 (one basket) can direct it to a certain location of their choosing.
Fuchs says they also ask donors to suggest where they would like to see the baskets donated. As of Tuesday, they are more than three quarters of the way to their $900 goal. They started accepting donations Saturday and plan to donate baskets to the District One Hospital, local daycare facilities and the Northfield Clinic on Friday.
Fuchs says the idea began when the three, who all work in the school district, were looking to extend their thanks and appreciation to those working nonstop despite the ongoing pandemic.
For Mackay who is a nurse, and Fuchs who previously worked in law enforcement, knowing what it's like to work on the frontlines helped fuel their decision to give back.
"I know on the health side of it, these are the people who we trust to deliver our babies and hold our hands as we make life-changing decisions… it's important we show our appreciation and really rally around them," said Mackay, who worked at the Northfield Clinic for three years. "They're working long hours and probably not working their normal jobs [at the clinic] because they are rotating through respiratory clinic."
Mackay is contributing to the project through filling the baskets up with protein shakes, protein bars and energy sticks for healthcare workers to add to their water, since they're working long hours and might not get to their regular breaks.
By having community members donate to the baskets, Mackay says they are staying local and putting those items into the baskets to refuel Faribault's "little economy." As an Arbonne consultant, Mackay is able to order products in bulk, and any money she would make from selling the products is put back into the fund.
"Their $20 donation is essentially a lot more than that [in terms of how much product can be bought]," said Mackay. "All donations are coming full circle to keep everything afloat."
As small business owners, Coon and Fuchs have purchased items made in the United States through their vendors who are still open and also using some items they already have to add to the baskets, whether it be a coffee cup or treat.
Coon says part of the battle in adjusting to the changes is both figuring out how to stay busy as a small business and how to give back. That's why they opted to use donations to purchase gift cards from local shops, so they are supporting them as well.
"A lot of people are looking for different ways to help," said Coon. "So I think this is an easy way for them to contribute to different things. We also get that not everyone can do so, but even those who are unable to contribute financially can contribute by sharing the link to friends and family on social media."
Amid the slight differences in professions, one other thing Fuchs, Coon and Mackay have in common besides their friendship, is strengthened by their connections to the community. Coon says that's part of the initiative, since they all three realize how important it is to "keep going," especially in a time like this.
Fuchs said of the project, "We want to extend our thanks and appreciation to those working nonstop … and spread kindness and light during this time in our local community. When people come together, we can do so many things."