Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the virtual format, the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s seventh annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast went about as smoothly as could have been hoped.
In her opening remarks, FDC Board member Lisa Bolt Simons was quick to note what was missing from the event — the breakfast itself. With a variety of cultural foods from Mexican huevos rancheros to chai tea from Somalia, the meal has traditionally been a highlight.
Without the chance to bond over food, Faribault area residents of all cultures were instead brought together through prayers led in three languages — English, Spanish and Somali — as well as moving remarks on Dr. King’s legacy and life from several speakers.
Last year, The Virtues Project-Faribault was heavily featured with Kymn Anderson, a Virtues Project organizer who formerly served as president of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, asked to give the event’s keynote speech.
Founded in 1991 Virtues Project seeks to strengthen communities and help people to live more self-empowered lives by highlighting and helping people to hone their best qualities. Among the 100 virtues which the project seeks to highlight are creativity, flexibility and self-discipline.
While the Virtues Project was not again the subject of the keynote address, Anderson’s fellow Virtues Project organizer Marcia Morris-Beck was still invited to help to kick off the breakfast with a presentation.
In her remarks, Morris-Beck noted the significant overlap between the ideals represented by Dr. King and the Virtues Project’s message. She also noted the international Virtues Project’s wide reach, which has spread to more than 100 countries across the globe.
“Wise leaders like Martin Luther King Jr understood the powers of words,” she said. “He put his virtues to work in life, he demonstrated the virtues of courage, idealism, perseverance, unity, love and many more.”
Participants had the chance to hear an international perspective from Lotte Aga, an Shattuck St. Mary’s student from Belgium. Aga is studying at Shattuck while her father Tim serves as head coach of the school’s girls soccer team, and she’s served as an active FDC volunteer.
Though she’s not a person of color herself, Aga said she was moved by Dr. King and his vision when she was first introduced to the “I have a Dream'' speech in seventh grade, citing both his commitment to justice and equality and his insistence on nonviolence.
“I was inspired by it and his views on how we could change the world,” she said. “It made me believe in my dreams, and feel motivated to keep trying even if they seem impossible.”
Recently, Aga had the opportunity to visit the spot in Memphis, Tennessee where King was assassinated in 1968, an experience she said left a major impression on her. While still shocked that King’s life came to such a violent end, Aga said she can see the progress he dreamed of slowly coming to pass.
The keynote speaker was Father Henry Doyle, a former Shattuck-St. Mary’s chaplin who's now its alumni affairs and outreach coordinator. Since moving to Faribault in 1989, Doyle has demonstrated a tireless commitment to community service. Among the organizations Doyle has volunteered with over the years are everything from Big Brothers/Big Sisters to Meals on Wheels to the Merlin Players. He’s also known for his famous birthday card list, which has stretched to include thousands.
Event organizer Peter van Sluis said that when considering who to invite for the keynote speech, Doyle’s name immediately came to the top of the mind. When he learned that Doyle hadn’t previously given the speech, it seemed like a natural fit.
Doyle talked about his experience growing up as a young black man in Colorado Springs, a heavily white city. As a young person, he grew in a heavily white neighborhood, attended a heavily white church and went to a heavily white school. While he never met Dr. King in person, Doyle said that he heard about him in the news often. Doyle was inspired not only by the wholesomeness of King’s vision but by the risks King was willing to put himself through to advance the cause of justice.
“He did so much to make life better for us in the U.S. and the world,” Doyle said. “He risked his life and his family’s life because he believed God had called him to do whatever possible to end the inhumane treatment people of color had endured in the south and elsewhere.”
As a faith leader himself, Doyle took care to note that King’s faith was the core of his identity and his guiding light. He recalled that in 1957, King received a vicious death threat over the phone — and responded to it first with tears and then with prayer.
While civil rights may be what he is most recalled for, Doyle also noted that King was a strong advocate for economic justice and peace. To achieve those ends, King firmly believed that nonviolence was not only the best way, but the only way.
“Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral,” King said in a 1964 speech. “Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert.”
When King was shot in Memphis, Doyle was just 16. He described being filled with shock and sadness at the incident and anger at the assassin — but remained more committed than ever to treating those around him with love and compassion.
“(Dr. King) led by example, he walked the talk,” said Doyle. “He was a positive force for life and love. He strived for justice and peace for all people. He respected the dignity of every human being.”
Before a closing prayer, the program included a presentation from Faribault Police Officer Sara Tollefson. Introduced by her boss, Police Chief Andy Bohlen, Tollefson was specifically asked to speak because of her experience as a woman of color serving the citizens of Faribault.
Tollefson was adopted from India by a white middle class suburban family. She said that many parts of her upbringing were valuable, helping to put her on the path to serving the residents of Faribault in a job she finds incredibly rewarding.
However, Tollefson also suffered from a significant amount of racial animus growing up in a predominantly white community. While she enjoyed success in the classroom and as an athlete, she was the target of slurs and hateful dehumanization.
During those difficult times, Tollefson said that King’s vision that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, was inspiring. She also found strength in King’s courage, discipline and mental toughness.
“Dr. King led by example,” she said. “He acted with a great deal of character and perseverance. He didn’t resort to violence while working towards justice.”
As a Faribault Police Officer, Tollefson said that she is thankful to have always been treated with respect by her colleagues. Those positive experiences have helped to renew her hope that Dr. King’s vision may be closer than ever to fulfillment.